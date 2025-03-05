After missing out on Trey Smith, the Chicago Bears wasted no time pursuing and acquiring another standout Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman: All-Pro Joe Thuney.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bears are sending a 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for Thuney.

Sources: The Chiefs are trading four-time All-Pro G Joe Thuney to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 5, 2025

Chicago lands Thuney not even 24 hours following the addition of veteran guard Jonah Jackson as part of a swap with the Los Angeles Rams. If the Bears' early offseason moves are any indication, protecting quarterback Caleb Williams is the utmost priority. First-year head coach Ben Johnson has a vision for this team, and it seemingly starts with keeping the franchise centerpiece upright in the pocket.

Meanwhile, this is an odd transaction for Kansas City, so let's discuss it from both perspectives.

NFL Trade Grades: Bears land Joe Thuney from Chiefs after whiffing on Trey Smith

Considering the Chiefs have reached at least the AFC Championship Game in seven consecutive seasons, it feels safe to say they're title contenders. Yet, parting ways with your most experienced and arguably best blocker (Thuney) feels counterintuitive for a club with perennial Super Bowl aspirations. Why did Kansas City pull the trigger on this?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes that the Chiefs "weren’t in [a] position to extend" Thuney with so many young, in-house players slated for free agency. Subsequently, Kansas City opted to replenish its draft capital while gaining financial flexibility to address more pressing, premium needs, like left tackle.

Entering the final year of his current contract, the Chiefs chose to recoup value rather than risk losing Thuney for nothing next offseason. He ostensibly wasn't a part of their long-term plans, so Kansas City took matters into their own hands.

Conversely, the Bears gain a prominent interior lineman and versatile chess piece that can move around the line. Thuney has earned All-Pro honors as a left guard four times in his outstanding nine-year career thus far. But he's also shown a willingness to play elsewhere when necessary, shifting to a blindside protector role down the stretch of 2024 for Kansas City.

A four-time Super Bowl winner and stalwart up front, Thuney's on-field value is a tremendous boost for the Bears. Moreover, he's a respected locker room leader, which shouldn't be overlooked. The 32-year-old was reportedly a massive factor in taking Smith and center Creed Humphrey under his wing and showing them the ropes.

Given the circumstances, the Chiefs should've hung onto Thuney as they try maximizing their Lombardi Trophy count with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Nonetheless, the Bears will certainly take it.

Bears trade grade: A-

Chiefs trade grade: C