Amid a flurry of marquee free-agent signings, the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms on a strange, under-the-radar trade. The two teams have reportedly agreed to swap backup quarterbacks.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are sending Kenny Pickett to the Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Philadelphia dealt the former nearly one year after acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning he's headed for his third franchise in as many seasons.

Conversely, the Browns are parting ways with Thompson-Robinson, who had developed into a bit of a fan-favorite following an electrifying 2023 preseason showing. Members of the Dawg Pound thought they had someone who could develop into a starter someday. Alas, he'll take his talents to the Eagles, but let's evaluate the exchange from Cleveland's and Philadelphia's perspectives.

Thompson-Robinson posted a 66.3 adjusted completion percentage last season, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. For context, he was sandwiched between fellow lowly second/third-stringers like Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. That's moderately better than the notoriously erratic Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts, who registered a 60.3 percent clip.

Moreover, Thompson-Robinson's 62.7 percent catchable throw rate trailed only three quarterbacks -- Mike White, Sam Howell and Tim Boyle. He and Richardson are the next two on the list. Furthermore, 25.4 percent of his passes were deemed off-target, so roughly one of every four attempts was egregiously inaccurate. Not great, to put it gently.

Not only were his precision issues apparent, but Thompson-Robinson's turnover-worthy throw rate ranked in the top 10 (or bottom, depending on how you view it). Plus, 5.1 percent of his aerial tries were highly likely to be intercepted or result in a fumble. The Eagles boasted one of football's best takeaway/giveaway differentials this past year, a catalyst for their success. Can they trust him to maintain that if something happens to franchise gunslinger Jalen Hurts? Probably not.

None of these eye-opening metrics were particularly glaring problems for Pickett in 2024, nor have they been throughout his career. He proved himself a capable fill-in option whenever the Eagles were forced to turn to him. Meanwhile, DTR did the polar opposite in Cleveland last season, looking like someone on his way out of the league.

Philly is ostensibly betting on a change of scenery and a more suitable environment benefitting Thompson-Robinson, as they previously did with the Pickett. Normally, we'd bet against this strategy, but the Eagles' elite offensive line and skill position group worked wonders on virtually anyone who inherits it. Nonetheless, it's an odd transaction on Philly's end, knowing they presumably could've addressed the matter differently.

From Cleveland's standpoint, they've seen enough from Thompson-Robinson to go in a different direction. The Browns were willing to give up a Day 3 selection to replace him with Pickett. And considering the latter might start games for them next season, he presents a sizable upgrade.

No matter how hard the Steelers try, Pickett is unavoidable. First, they re-routed him to the Eagles, where he remained in-state. Suddenly, Philadelphia shipped the 26-year-old to Cleveland, the Black and Gold's longtime divisional rival.

Eagles trade grade: D

Browns trade grade: B-