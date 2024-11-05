NFL trade grades: Ravens add a former All-Pro to answer Steelers Mike Williams deal
By Quinn Everts
Well, this deadline heated up in a hurry. After a flurry of moves earlier on Tuesday — including two trades by the Pittsburgh Steelers — the Baltimore Ravens decided not to sit idly by and let their division rival have all the fun, so the Ravens acquired two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
White, a Pro Bowler with the Bills in 2019 and 2020, is playing his first season with the Rams. Kind of. The 29 year-old hasn't played in four weeks, registering multiple healthy scratches as he's essentially been waiting for the team to trade him. When he was on the field, his production wasn't anywhere near what it was in Buffalo.
He now heads to a Baltimore team that ranks dead last in the NFL in opposing pass yards per game.
Tre'Davious White trade grades
White is not the player he once was — he's lost a step the past few seasons and doesn't disrupt games like he did during his time with the Buffalo Bills. Still, he's a veteran cornerback and the Ravens are desperate for help back there. There's a possibility White bounces back in a new situation and provides a spark for Baltimore's pass defense, but there's also a world where this move makes no impact on the Ravens defense, and teams are still able to throw at will against Baltimore.
Baltimore needed help. A move had to be made to deepen this defense, and trading for White is about as low-risk of a move as you can get considering what the team gave up.
It's not a great sign that Los Angeles was so willing to part with White, though. The Rams have suddenly become one of the hottest teams in football — winning three straight games — and they're in the mix for an NFC West title. A team with something to play for being willing to essentially dump a player isn't a great sign about how that player has looked on the field.
Is this prime Tre'Davious White? Nope. But Baltimore still wins this trade because there's a chance it rejuvenates White's career like it has done with players in the past. Los Angeles is happy to move off of White, but has nothing to show for it.