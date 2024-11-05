NFL trade grades: Steelers GM Omar Khan gets torched for worst WR trade imaginable
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers waited way too long to address their need at wide receiver, and it shows. Pittsburgh features a surprisingly-prominent passing attack with Russell Wilson at QB. With Wilson throwing him the football, George Pickens has looked like the WR1 the Steelers were promised. Add in the Najee Harris-Jaylen Warren two-headed monster in the running game, and all is well in the Steel City.
Except, it isn't. The Steelers have been chasing a wide receiver next to Pickens since this offseason. First, it was Brandon Aiyuk. Then, it was was Tyler Boyd (briefly). And as the trade deadline neared, Pittsburgh fans hoped Omar Khan would trade for Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, or really any outside receiver able to create separation.
Instead, Khan was forced to settle, all because he was too patient. The waiting game doesn't always work in the NFL, and Khan is still in his first years as a GM.
NFL trade grades: Steelers trade for Mike Williams, because why not
Unfortunately for Khan, the Steelers were out of options and every other NFL GM called his bluff. So, Pittsburgh had to trade for Mike Williams, who is essentially the fourth wideout for the New York Jets. While that wouldn't be a bad move depending on the asking price. Sadly for Khan, another side-effect of desperation is reaching on said trade targets.
For those unfamiliar, the Kansas City Chiefs landed DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans for this exact same asking price. Hopkins had two touchdowns on Monday Night Football. Williams has done...what exactly?
Pittsburgh Steelers trade grade: D
New York Jets trade grade: B+
Steelers fans torch Omar Khan for Mike Williams trade, and he deserves it
Steelers fans were not thrilled with Khan in the aftermath of said trade. Of course, fans do not partake in front office phone calls, but losing a trade to the New York Jets is never a good sign. Williams has just 166 receiving yards and no scores on the season. Hopkins scored more touchdowns in one night than Williams has in two years. Enough said!
If Williams succeeds in the Steelers offense, it is a credit to Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, rather than Khan for putting the pieces in place. Hopefully, he learns from this moving forward.