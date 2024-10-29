NFL trade grades: Vikings find their Christian Darrisaw replacement for rest of season
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings are in a bit of a rough patch, as they went fro a 5-0 start to the year, to sitting on a two-game losing streak. But during the team's Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings saw one player get hurt that they could ill-afford to get sidelined, and that was left tackle Christian Darrisaw. After getting his leg rolled up on near the end of the first half, Darrisaw was confirmed out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.
it's hard to find a quality starting left tackle during the middle of the season. But for the Vikings, they managed to land one from a team that is, well, far out of a playoff spot.
According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Vikings acquired left tackle from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars will land a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. As for the Vikings, they will also receive a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick that can go away based on playing time.
NFL trade grades: Vikings land Cam Robinson as Christian Darrisaw replacement
For the Vikings, they are acquiring a starting left tackle who is in the final year of his contract. Back in 2022, Robinson signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the Jaguars. Now, he is in the midst of his final season, where he is earning $16 million in salary.
Robinson has played decently so far this sesaon for the Jaguars. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson has allowed 15 total pressures, four sacks, and three hits on 367 offensive snaps played. But, this past weekend, Robinson was benched in favor of Walker Little. So, his spot on the Jaguars starting lineup was in flux.
The Vikings have shocked the NFL world with their 5-0 start to the season, but have the likes of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers as stiff competition in the NFC North. Losing Darrisaw was a tough one for the Vikings and would have hurt their chances. Landing Robinson, who is not at the same caliber as Darrisaw, is a win for Minnesota.
As for the Jaguars, they get much-needed draft capital to land some extra talent that they desperately need.
Vikings trade grade: B
Jaguars trade grade: C