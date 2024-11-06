NFL Week 10 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Will Commanders ground Steelers?
Now that we have the NFL Trade Deadline behind us, it's time that we simply move on with our lives and that means moving on to our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks. And man, in the wake of the trade deadline, we should have quite the fun week ahead as we try to figure it all out.
The Week 10 matchup that jumps off the page to me this week is two of the bigger buyer's from the trade deadline and two of the league's potential contenders, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, clashing in Washington for what should be a thriller that tells us a lot about both of these teams after adding Mike Williams and Preston Smith to Mike Tomlin's team while Dan Quinn got a shiny new Marshon Lattimore for his Commanders secondary.
There is plenty more than that on the slate, though, so after a good week with our picks, let's stay hot and dive headfirst into the NFL Week 10 predictions for every game, going with picks straight-up and against the spread for all 14 matchups on the slate.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 73-49 (Last Week: 11-4) | ATS Record: 64-58-0 (Last Week: 10-5)
NFL Week 10 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Bengals at Ravens (TNF)
Ravens
Bengals +6.5
Giants at Panthers (Germany)
Panthers
Panthers +5.5
Patriots at Bears
Bears
Patriots +6.5
Bills at Colts
Bills
Bills -4.5
Vikings at Jaguars
Vikings
Vikings -4.5
Broncos at Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs -8.5
Falcons at Saints
Falcons
Falcons -3.5
49ers at Buccaneers
49ers
Buccaneers +5.5
Steelers at Commanders
Commanders
Steelers +3
Titans at Chargers
Chargers
Chargers -7.5
Jets at Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals +1.5
Eagles at Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles -7
Lions at Texans (SNF)
Lions
Lions -3.5
Dolphins at Rams
Dolphins
Dolphins +1.5
Teams on Bye in NFL Week 10: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks
There are truly some massive matchups this week that could tell us a lot about the contenders and the pretenders (to varying degrees) this season. The Steelers facing the Commanders, as mentioned, is the headliner but let's not forget about a juicy Sunday Night Football showdown between the Lions and Texans.
Even if they aren't obvious contenders, though, seeing if the Bengals are able to keep fighting back into the playoff mix against the rival Ravens on a short week should be interesting. And seeing how the Saints look post-Dennis Allen, especially against the rival Falcons who have been surging, will also be a fun wrinkle. And let's not forget about the Jets, a team that bounced back to beat Houston last week. Is that for real, or are the streaking Cardinals going to put a quick end to that?
All this is to say, we're in for a helluva fun NFL Week 10.
Toughest NFL Week 10 predictions to make
Steelers (+3) at Commanders
More on this game. One of the biggest surprises for me hasn't just been the Commanders as a whole but, rather, how good the Washington defense has performed. Dan Quinn brought an immediate face-lift to that side of the ball and they've far outperformed my expectations for a team I expected to be in consistent shootouts. But then you have the Steelers, a team with an elite defense that could conceivably slow down Jayden Daniels and Co. and an offense that's been hot with Russell Wilson.
What gives? Well, I'm honestly just trying to split the middle here. Washington getting this game at home could be a nice advantage for the Commanders and I trust this team's ability to strike at any moment to push them to a win. Having said that, my respect for the Steelers makes me think it won't be by more than a field goal, so we'll take Pittsburgh against the spread. Needless to say, though, it's hard to be fully confident in any of that when it does feel like the pendulum could swing either way.
Giants vs. Panthers (+5.5)
So, let's get this straight: We have two of the worst teams in the NFL going to Germany for a Week 10 matchup. Yeah, suffice it to say that this one feels as toss-uppy as possible. And let's also appreciate the fact that MGK performing at this game puts the whole situation in the running for the worst possible way the NFL could treat European fans this season.
As for the game itself, I was probably always going to pick the underdog and I feel that even more strongly seeing the line at +5.5. Neither of these teams deserves to be more than a field goal favorite against anyone. Do I feel great about hitching my wagon to Bryce Young? Not in the slightest! But it's the bed we made in Germany, so I'll hold my nose and do it. Gute Nacht.
Easiest NFL Week 10 pick on the board
Falcons (-3.5) at Saints
I understand the possibility of the Saints rallying around the departure of Dennis Allen. The problem with that is, well, the Saints. This isn't a good football team, Derek Carr has returned to his normal form of a pumpkin, and the defense is starting to get leakier with each passing week. Even with this game in New Orleans, how does that match up with a Falcons team that's starting to fire on all cylinders?
Point blank, there's no world in which I can trust this Saints offense to keep up with what I expect Kirk Cousins and Atlanta to be able to do in this game. Even with the rivalry component of this matchup, I'm not getting fooled into not simply taking a team I believe is vastly superior.