NFL Week 12 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Har-Bowl returns in Ravens-Chargers
It's been more than a decade since John Harbaugh and his Baltimore Ravens triumphed over his brother, Jim Harbaugh, then with the San Francisco 49ers. But after the latter's national championship-culminated run at Michigan, we'll get the brotherly matchup again in NFL Week 12 with the Ravens facing the Los Angeles Chargers. And that's likely the best game we have on the slate as we make our predictions and picks for the week.
The Ravens, of course, are on the heels of a flaccid loss to the rival Steelers that took them out of control in the AFC North. On the flip side, however, LA exorcised some demons in primetime to beat the Bengals after blowing a big lead. Now, the Chargers are nipping at the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, a team that will look to bounce back from its first loss as they face the Panthers in Carolina in Week 12.
Admittedly, this is a lesser slate than what we saw a week ago. However, we've been on the positive end for a while, so let's try to keep that rolling with our NFL Week 12 predictions with picks straight-up and against the spread for all 13 games on the slate.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 93-57 (Last Week: 9-5) | ATS Record: 83-67-0 (Last Week: 8-6)
NFL Week 12 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Steelers at Browns (TNF)
Steelers
Steelers -3.5
Vikings at Bears
Vikings
Vikings -3.5
Buccaneers at Giants
Buccaneers
Buccaneers -5.5
Patriots at Dolphins
Dolphins
Patriots +7
Titans at Texans
Texans
Texans -8.5
Chiefs at Panthers
Chiefs
Chiefs -10.5
Cowboys at Commanders
Commanders
Commanders -10.5
Lions at Colts
Lions
Lions -7.5
Broncos at Raiders
Broncos
Broncos -5.5
49ers at Packers
Packers
Packers -2.5
Cardinals at Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals +1.5
Eagles at Rams
Rams
Rams +2.5
Ravens at Chargers
Chargers
Chargers +3
Teams on bye in NFL Week 12: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets
In all honesty, this was a tough week to pick against the spread. Do I think the Lions are that much better than the Colts? For sure — but how many times can Detroit keep covering big numbers, especially on the road? And the Cowboys are a dumpster fire right now, but do we really trust the Commanders to cover 10.5 points?
Perhaps trusting our gut with just which team is better will ultimately pay off but it definitely does feel like a week where there is high potential to get burned. But hey, at least we'll have some games that we can feel confident in — shouts to you, Tommy DeVito and the Giants, who I could not be more about the Bucs in that game.
Toughest NFL Week 12 predictions to make
Ravens at Chargers (+3)
This iteration of the Har-Bowl is going to be a fascinating one. There have been several weeks to this point wherein we've seen this Ravens team look unstoppable, particularly with Lamar Jackson and the offense. On the flip side, however, Jesse Minter coming with Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers has led LA to have one of the best defenses in the league. And don't look now, but Justin Herbert and the Bolts are finding their stride on offense too.
I full expect this one to go back-and-forth and, while SoFi Stadium doesn't necessarily offer the starkest of home-field advantages, that's what gives the edge to the Chargers to me. Perhaps unwisely, let's also not discount the fact that this looks to be a better-built to not shoot itself in the foot. We see them keep establishing themselves as contenders in this game.
49ers at Packers (-2.5)
On one hand, there are absolutely reasons to be a bit concerned about the Packers right now. Jordan Love indeed has a turnover issue he can't kick at this point. Yet, Green Bay keeps winning. Meanwhile, the 49ers are over here getting upset by the Seahawks, still looking banged up and just looking like the Super Bowl loss hangover is really taking a toll on this team.
En route to representing the NFC in last year's Super Bowl, though, the Niners almost got taken down by a red-hot Love and the Pack. I don't think that was a fluke. With Love having another year under his belt and, more importantly, the Green Bay defense showing stark improvement, this game in Lambeau Field makes me lean toward the Packers. With that said, the upside of the 49ers still makes this one somewhat tough to swallow.
Easiest NFL Week 12 pick on the board
Buccaneers (-5.5) at Giants
As mentioned, you would have to drag me to think that Tommy DeVito and this Giants team are winning a football game against a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike Evans should be back with the Bucs and we've seen this Baker Mayfield unit score just about every week, even without their top weapon. Even against a New York defense that's quite solid, I don't think it matters.
Tommy Cutlets was a great story last season that we all enjoyed. But there's a reason it was just that. He's not a viable NFL quarterback and it does feel like, ultimately, this won't go particularly well for the Giants. Even with the game at MetLife, I'm going to take Todd Bowles to make DeVito's life not too fun at all and for Mayfield and the Bucs offense to hang a good number on the board for a comfy road win.