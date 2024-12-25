NFL Week 17 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Vikings keep dream alive
It's Christmas week for NFL Week 17, which means the longest slate of games that we'll have this seasons. We get the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers along with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on the holiday but then the regular schedule with Thursday Night Football, three Saturday games, and then the Sunday and Monday slates. It's a widespread crop of NFL predictions and picks.
The big headliner of the week after the Christmas Day games, though, will be in the late-afternoon slate as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers for the second meeting this year between the NFC North rivals. With another win, the Vikes can keep pace with the Detroit Lions and set up a division-deciding showdown in the regular-season finale — which every NFL fan should want to see.
But there's plenty more action that we have to weed through as well, so let's get right into our NFL Week 17 predictions with picks straight-up and against the spread for every game.
Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 145-79 (Last Week: 12-4) | ATS Record: 123-100-1 (Last Week: 12-3-1)
NFL Week 17 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
NFL Week 17 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Chiefs at Steelers (Christmas)
Chiefs
Chiefs -2.5
Ravens at Texans (Christmas)
Ravens
Ravens -5.5
Seahawks at Bears (TNF)
Seahawks
Bears +3.5
Chargers at Patriots (Sat.)
Chargers
Chargers -4.5
Broncos at Bengals (Sat.)
Bengals
Bengals -3
Cardinals at Rams (Sat.)
Rams
Cardinals +6.5
Cowboys at Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys +9.5
Colts at Giants
Colts
Colts -8.5
Raiders at Saints
Raiders
Raiders -1.5
Jets at Bills
Bills
Bills -9.5
Titans at Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars -1.5
Panthers at Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Panthers +8.5
Dolphins at Browns
Dolphins
Dolphins -6.5
Packers at Vikings
Vikings
Vikings -1.5
Falcons at Commanders (SNF)
Commanders
Commanders -4.5
Lions at 49ers (MNF)
Lions
Lions -3.5
Taking road favorites on Christmas Day to win and cover — what could go wrong! In all honesty, this was another slate that seems tough with road teams favored quite often throughout the slate. But like I said last week, this point in the season makes me feel a bit more comfortable in that spot than normal given the fact that some of these teams have something to play for.
And speaking of that, I think the Vikings are able to get it done against Green Bay. While Jordan Love is experiencing another late-season (Re: Toyotathon) resurgence, Minnesota has been rolling in their own right. With the game in Minneapolis, I think Sam Darnold continues ticking up what his salary will look like in the 2025 season and beyond with another big victory.
While we're talking about Week 17 right now, I'm already stoked for the showdown between the Vikings and Lions to end the season.
Toughest NFL Week 17 prediction to make
Panthers (+8.5) at Buccaneers
Bryce Young and Carolina have been playing an exponentially better brand of football since he returned to the starting job after his benching. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were unable to keep control of the division with a loss in primetime to the Cowboys last week. So what gives in this Week 17 matchup?
Tampa should come out firing and giving everything they have but the defense is just bad enough that I maintain Young will have a nice day with the Panthers offense. The spread is just a touch too large for me to take the Bucs, even at home, so I'll split the middle here and go with the Panthers to cover but still lose outright and keep Todd Bowles' team's division hopes alive.
Easiest NFL Week 17 pick on the board
Dolphins (-6.5) at Browns
Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears to still be slated as the Browns starter. If that's the case, I don't know how you don't like the Dolpins as less than a touchdown favorite in this game. While Miami has shown their own set of warts, especially in cold weather, which they'll be playing in, obviously, in Cleveland, this is a different beast.
The Browns offense was wholly inept with DTR under center last week and the sneaky truth is that Miami's defense has been rock-solid for much of the season. Even if Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense aren't lighting off fireworks in front of the Dawg Pound on Sunday, I don't see a world wherein the Browns are able to do enough offensively to keep this within a touchdown.