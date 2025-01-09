NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Will Packers upset Philly?
It took us 18 weeks but the NFL Playoffs are here with the Wild Card Round of the postseason spanning three days this weekend. While there are only six games on the schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Detroit Lions in the NFC on bye, we are set up for what should be a thrilling set of showdowns, including a rematch of the ill-fated Week 1 game in Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
While there are some big spreads throughout the Wild Card Round slate, it's going to be interesting to dive in with our NFL picks and predictions. Do we trust these big numbers for favorites? And perhaps more interestingly, there are two road underdogs bookending the first weekend of playoff action. Whether or not we trust the road dogs is going to be well worth considering.
After a profitable regular season, though, let's keep it rolling in the postseason. These are my NFL Wild Card Round predictions with picks straight-up and against the spread for all six games.
2024-25 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 167-89 (Last Week: 7-9) | ATS Record: 142-113-1 (Last Week: 6-10)
NFL Wild Card Round predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Chargers at Texans (Sat.)
Chargers
Chargers -2.5
Steelers at Ravens (Sat.)
Ravens
Ravens -9.5
Broncos at Bills
Bills
Bills -8.5
Packers at Eagles
Packers
Packers +4.5
Commanders at Buccaneers (SNF)
Buccaneers
Commanders +3
Vikings at Rams (MNF)
Vikings
Vikings -1.5
There's honestly a case to be made for every favorite winning in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs which, you know, is quite unsettling. That's not something we often see, particularly in the early rounds of the postseason. So we had to identify a couple of spots that ultimately made the most sense for underdogs to come through. Outright and ATS, that's the Packers on the road against Philly. The injuries in Green Bay are worrisome, sure, but I still maintain that Philadelphia might be a house of cards under Nick Sirianni.
Washington is the only other underdog we're taking against the spread this week but, as we'll unpack more in a second. Outside of that, though, it just seems evident to me that the right team is favored and there are good reasons behind that. While that doesn't guarantee we won't see any upsets, it does make me plant my flag on the idea that the favorites will get this done and move to the Divisional Round.
Toughest NFL Wild Card Round prediction to make
Commanders (+3) at Buccaneers
I would contend that no two teams have given me more trouble trying to figure out than these two, so it's only fitting that they're matched up for the playoffs. Rightly, neither of these defenses should be trusted and both of these offenses can absolutely cook. At the same time, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have been in this spot before while Jayden Daniels and most of Washington have not. That's why I do think Tampa ultimately wins outright at home.
But I think this one is close. With the Buccaneers defense recently allowing the likes of the Cowboys and Saints to put up points on them of late, the Commanders should be able to attack and keep pace. Getting the full field goal, I think we get a shootout on Sunday night but the fireworks will settle and we'll have a game that's decided by a point or two.
Easiest NFL Wild Card Round pick on the board
Steelers at Ravens (-9.5)
Yes, seeing the spread at nearly double digits is not what I wanted to see for this game but I'm also not going against Baltimore. Despite the playoff struggles narratively for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, this team has absolutely leveled up, particularly with the versatility of the offense. That's also something that the Steelers simply can't say.
Down the home stretch, the cracks in the armor of Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh offense were evident. Moreover, the Steelers defense simply hasn't had recent answers for the Ravens attack. If Russ can't put a pretty big number on the board, I don't think they can hang with Baltimore — and I don't see any evidence from the past month that they can put a big number on the board.