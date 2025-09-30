2 changes the NFL could make to avoid ties altogether

NFL fans experienced one of the rare oddities of the league's rules on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys played to a thrilling 40-40 tie in prime time.

That had pundits and spectators alike complaining that the likely game of the year didn't emerge with a victor. If either team misses the playoffs this season by a thin margin, you can probably point to that game as the reason why.

"I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off," Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons told reporters post game. "I'm disappointed."

The NFL changed regular season overtime rules to guarantee each team an offensive possession. However, the 10-minute time limit can complicate things, as seen on Sunday, when both teams are evenly matched. Perhaps a couple alterations could guarantee a winner each time.

2 changes the NFL can make to end ties

Field goal kick-off

If after the 10-minute time limit both teams remain tied, a field goal kick-off should be utilized to determine a winner. That way, star players on offense and defense have an opportunity to avoid injury by further playing.

The kick-off should begin with each team attempting a 45-yard field goal and backing up 10 yards if still tied after that. Granted, kickers are really good at making those distances now but the overtime pressure and likely 65-yard distance by the third round should determine a winner quicker.

Two-point conversion shootout

Alternatively, if the game is tied after 10 minutes, then teams would have to face off in a two-point conversion shootout. It would essentially be the same as college football which has proven to have determined a winner within the first couple rounds.

Although, this option presents opportunity for injury because it is normal football play. That being said, goal line football only really has high contact if a team employs the tush push or some sort of QB sneak.

Let's not kid ourselves. We would all be very interested to see some sort of competition that determines a winner even if a tie is rare enough already.