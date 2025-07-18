These 2025 NFL Draft picks will become fan favorites in Week 1

Every NFL season begins with a fresh wave of hope — and in 2025, that hope is largely centered around one of the most electric rookie classes in recent memory. From a two-way superstar to a dual-threat quarterback and a destructive edge rusher, this draft class features more than just potential — it brings instant impact.

Four players, in particular, are already generating massive buzz heading into Week 1, Travis Hunter (Jaguars), Abdul Carter (Giants), Cam Ward (Titans) and Ashton Jeanty (Raiders). Each brings a unique skill set, elite production, and a charisma that fans can’t help but rally around. Let’s take a deeper look at why these rookies are set to become immediate household names.

1. Travis Hunter (CB/WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)

No rookie enters the 2025 season with more hype than Travis Hunter. The two-way sensation from Colorado became the first true two-way Heisman winner since Charles Woodson, capturing college football’s most prestigious award in 2024. He also took home the Biletnikoff Awards, finishing the season with 96 receptions, 1,256 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, while adding 4 interceptions and 11 pass deflections on defense.

Hunter’s versatility and talent is unmatched. New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, known for his creative offensive play-calling, is expected to deploy Hunter both as a shutdown corner and an explosive weapon on offense alongside second year superstar Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville’s young roster is crying out for another game-changer — and Hunter fits the bill.

His rare stamina, high football IQ, and freakish athleticism made him must-watch TV in college, and the Jaguars are counting on hum to elevate both sides of the ball.

In a divisor that has the Texans who are a serious team and teams like the Colts and Titans who are rebuilding or retooling, the Jaguars are hoping Hunter can be a tone-setter. With the Jaguars opening the season against the Panthers, expect Hunter to see plenty of action against young receivers and likely make a few highlight-reel plays on both sides of the ball.

2. Abdul Carter (DE, New York Giants)

After an awful 3-14 campaign in 2024, the Giants knew they had to rebuild the heart of their defense. Enter Abdul Carter, the dominant edge rusher out of Penn State, known for his ability to destroy offensive tackles off the edge with his speed and agility. He won the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year as well.

Carter put up eye-popping stats in 2024 with the Nittany Lions. 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He was the emotional leader of a top 10 defense and showed an innate ability to read offensive tackles off the edge.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is entering a pivotal fourth season. With a returning defensive coordinator Shane Bowen helping design aggresive schemes and playing alongside fellow edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeuax. Carter will be asked to fill a Micah Parsons-like role — rushing the passer, dropping into coverage, and leading the front seven.

Giants fans crave defensive swagger reminiscent of the Lawrence Taylor era. Carter brings that edge. He’ll debut in Week 1 against NFC East rival Washington Commanders, where his intensity and explosiveness will be immediately put to the test.

3. Cam Ward (QB, Tennessee Titans)

Cam Ward enters the league as the top overall pick and the new face of the Titans. After transferring from Washington State to Miami for the 2024 season, Ward led the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record and posted dazzling numbers. 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. He was a 2024 Heisman finalist and captivated scouts with his accuracy, athleticism and clutch playmaking.

Ward also won the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award, 2024 ACC Player of the Year, and 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Year at Miami.

With new head coach Brian Callahan — former Bengals offensive coordinator —- the Titans are expected to run a modern spread offense tailored to Ward strengths. Tennessee moved on from Will Levis and officially handed the reins to Ward, signaling a new era.

Ward’s charisma and dual-threat ability will endear him to fans quickly, Titans supporters, hungry for a franchise QB, are likely to rally around him from the moment he takes the field in Week 1.

4. Ashton Jeanty (RB, Las Vegas Raiders)

Ashton Jeanty might not have been the top overall pick, but few rookies carry more excitement than the Boise State star. A Heisman finalist in 2024, Jeanty was one of the most explosive players in college football, finishing with 2.601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Jeanty won the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and the Bobby Bowden Trophy in 2024 from one of if not the greatest running back seasons we’ve ever seen in college football.

The Raiders, under new head coach Pete Carroll, are planning a run-heavy attack with veteran QB Geno Smith under center and second year superstar tight end Brock Bowen’s returning as well. This puts Jeanty as the focal point of the offense’s rushing attack from day 1. His compact frame, elite vision and the ability to break tackles could give him an Alvin Kamala-like potential.

Jeanty will immediately become a fan favorite in Las Vegas due to his work ethic and highlight potiental. If he breaks a long touchdown or runs over defenders in Week 1, expect Raiders fans to start buying his jersey in bundles.

Each of these four rookies bring something unique to the table. What ties them all together is their potential to instantly connect with their new teams fan bases. With NFL Week 1 fast approaching, the buzz surrounding these young stars is only growing louder especially with training camp and preseason around the corner as well. And by the time the dust settles after their professional debuts, don’t be surprised if they’re already the faces of their franchises.