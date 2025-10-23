It's, uhh, probably too early to do a 2025 NFL Draft redraft, right? We're not even halfway through the season. Like, why would a person redraft things already?

Well...because some of us are sickos. Heck, one of my favorite hobbies is to pull up an old NFL Draft, pick a team and go "okay, what would I have done here." And yes, that sounds like less of a hobby and more of a cause for concern for my mental well-being, but whatever. Let's do some redrafting.

Here's our way-too-early 2025 NFL Draft redo after Week 7 of the season. We're going to go ahead and leave all draft trades in place for ease.

1. Tennessee Titans: QB Jaxson Dart

Original Pick: QB Cam Ward

This might have been the toughest decision of this entire re-draft. I still believe strongly in Cam Ward and think much of his issues have been because the Titans don't have a team built around him. Jaxson Dart has been better in 2025, but would he be better in Tennessee? It's debatable, but ultimately, I think we have to lean on the quarterback who is currently playing better football. Dart might have been capable of doing more with nothing in Nashville than Ward has been.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter

Original Pick: WR/CB Travis Hunter

No change here. The Jaguars still need to figure out how exactly to best use Travis Hunter, but that doesn't mean they should have drafted anyone else at this spot.

3. New York Giants: QB Cam Ward

Original Pick: EDGE Abdul Carter

Knowing what we know now about how washed Russell Wilson is, the Giants needed to come away from this draft with a quarterback. Cam Ward has struggled at times, but New York feels like it would have been a much better fit for him than Tennessee is.

4. New England Patriots: OT Will Campbell

Original Pick: OT Will Campbell

The story of the 2025 New England Patriots is Drake Maye turning into an elite quarterback. Will Campbell is part of that story, as he's helped solidify the offensive line. Maybe there are a couple of offensive linemen you could argue should be taken here instead, but I imagine New England is very happy with Campbell.

5. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Abdul Carter

Original Pick: DT Mason Graham

Mason Graham hasn't been bad, but being able to put Abdul Carter on one side of the line and Myles Garrett on the other might have made at least one opposing quarterback forfeit out of fear.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Emeka Egbuka

Original Pick: RB Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty was a luxury pick for a team that thought it was just a couple of pieces away from having an elite offense. This time, let's give them someone who actually moves them closer to where they think they are offensively by giving them the best wide receiver in this class.

7. New York Jets: OT Josh Simmons

Original Pick: OT Armand Membou

Sure, the Jets could go quarterback here since it's their biggest need, but has Dillon Gabriel really played well enough to go seventh overall? Nah. Instead, let's stick with an offensive lineman, only this time it's Josh Simmons, who looks set to emerge as possibly the best tackle from this class. Teams really should have ignored the injury concerns.

8. Carolina Panthers: WR Tetairoa McMilan

Original Pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Bryce Young needed a No. 1 receiver. The Panthers took the guy they thought was the best wideout in this class. It turns out he's probably the second-best one, but in this scenario, Egbuka is gone anyway, so the Panthers run it back with Tetairoa McMillan.

9. New Orleans Saints: OT Armand Membou

Original Pick: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

I don't think I'm sold that Spencer Rattler is the answer in New Orleans, but he's played well and the team doesn't need to waste this pick on a quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who probably wouldn't be much better than Rattler, especially when the goal for New Orleans should be to tank for Fernando Mendoza. Just take the best offensive lineman on the board.

10. Chicago Bears: TE Tyler Warren

Original Pick: TE Colston Loveland

The Bears still draft a tight end in the first round, but this time they make the right call. Even at the time, it seemed obvious that Tyler Warren was the best tight end in this class. So far, that's proven to be true, as he has 33 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns, while Loveland has eight catches for 78 yards.

11. San Francisco 49ers: DL Mason Graham

Original Pick: EDGE Mykel Williams

The 49ers have a lot of injury-related question marks right now. This pick doesn't fix any of those. What it does do, though, is it gives the team a reliable defensive tackle who can anchor the center of the line for the next decade. That seems better than the original pick of developmental edge rusher Mykel Williams.

12. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Original Pick: OG Tyler Booker

The Cowboys didn't know at the time of the NFL Draft that they'd wind up trading away Micah Parsons. Let's go back in time and tell them that's how things will end up. Originally taken by the Falcons near the end of the first, Pearce hasn't done a ton so far in his rookie year, but the Cowboys are so desperate for a pass rush that they take him here and give him extended snaps to figure things out.

13. Miami Dolphins: OG Grey Zabel

Original Pick: DT Kenneth Grant

There's really not anything that can fix the Dolphins at this point, so, uhh...I guess we'll give them the best offensive lineman on the board. Grey Zabel is playing inside right now for Seattle, but has the versatility to play anywhere he's needed on the line. Maybe Tua Tagovailoa would get hit a little bit less if Zabel were in front of him.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Original Pick: TE Tyler Warren

The fact that Harold Fannin Jr. was a third-round pick feels like such a mistake at this point. Athletic pass-catching tight ends don't grow on trees. I'm sure the Colts would be bummed to miss out on Tyler Warren, but Fannin would be a lot of fun in this offense.

15. Atlanta Falcons: LB Jihaad Campbell

Original Pick: EDGE Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker was a fine choice originally, but in this scenario, the Falcons get a reliable linebacker in Jihaad Campbell, who does a lot of things well. He can tackle. He can survive in coverage. He can rush the quarterback.

16. Arizona Cardinals: RB Quinshon Judkins

Original Pick: DT Walter Nolen

Finally, a running back goes, but it isn't Ashton Jeanty. Instead, the Cardinals find their running back of the future in Quinshon Judkins, who has rushed for five touchdowns this season with the Browns.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: OG Tate Ratledge

Original Pick: EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Bengals continue to struggle at protecting the quarterback, which is part of why they're currently without Joe Burrow, who is sidelined with turf toe after taking a hit against the Jaguars. Tate Ratledge is probably the best lineman left on the board at this point.

18. Seattle Seahawks: OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Original Pick: OG Grey Zabel

The Seahawks won't be quite as happy as they were in real life because Kelvin Banks Jr. isn't quite as good as Grey Zabel, but he can still be a positive contributor to the protection of Sam Darnold.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Carson Schwesinger

Original Pick: WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa could go offense here, considering that the current success of this offense can be credited to drafting Emeka Egbuka here originally. But with the top two receivers gone, Tampa might be better served by taking linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who can bolster the run defense.

20. Denver Broncos: WR Matthew Golden

Original Pick: CB Jahdae Barron

This is one of those picks that's all about desperation. Matthew Golden hasn't been particularly impressive, especially compared to Egbuka and McMillan, but Denver is relying on Troy Franklin as its No. 2 receiver. Golden would be an upgrade.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Dillon Gabriel

Original Pick: DT Derrick Harmon

The Steelers can't realistically expect Aaron Rodgers to be around in 2026, right? In real life, the team didn't take a quarterback until Will Howard in the sixth round, but Howard isn't even on the active roster after a hand fracture landed him on the IR. Dillon Gabriel has shown enough promise in Cleveland that he could theoretically make sense here.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Ashton Jeanty

Original Pick: RB Omarion Hampton

In real life, the Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton here. In this scenario, they probably feel a million times happier that Ashton Jeanty fell to them. No, he hasn't been the immediate game-changer that many expected, but part of that might be fit. In Los Angeles, he'd have much more to operate in.

23. Green Bay Packers: OG Tyler Booker

Original Pick: WR Matthew Golden

Instead of adding another receiver, let's give Jordan Love some more protection. Tyler Booker just returned from an ankle sprain, but has started all four games he's been healthy for with the Cowboys. He would be a long-term fixture on this offensive line.

24. Minnesota Vikings: OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Original Pick: OG Donovan Jackson

Unfortunately, most of the top offensive linemen are now gone in this scenario, leaving the Vikings to decide between guard Donovan Jackson, their real-life choice, or tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who the Commanders took a few picks later. Conerly has played better this year, so let's go with him here.

25. New York Giants: RB Cam Skattebo

Original Pick: QB Jaxson Dart

I mean...come on. We had to do this, right? The Giants miss out on Jaxson Dart in the redraft, but still get the hard-running Cam Skattebo. Hopefully going in the first round doesn't cause him to lose the chip on his shoulder.

26. Atlanta Falcons: S Xavier Watts

Original Pick: EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Xavier Watts was a steal for Atlanta originally in the third round. He's not a steal here, but he's been an important part of their secondary. Maybe this is a bit of a reach, but Watts fills an important need in Atlanta.

27. Baltimore Ravens: CB Will Johnson

Original Pick: S Malaki Starks

The Ravens have been a defensive disaster, but what if they could fix much of that with one move? Second-rounder Will Johnson has allowed just one touchdown in coverage this year for the Cardinals and would help bolster the back-end of the Baltimore defense.

28. Detroit Lions: DL Deone Walker

Original Pick: DL Tyleik Williams

The Lions originally drafted Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Let's keep the position the same but go with Deone Walker, who fell to the fourth round despite having the talent and build of an elite defensive lineman. He can cause some havoc in the middle for this Lions defense.

29. Washington Commanders: TE Mason Taylor

Original Pick: OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Zach Ertz isn't getting any younger. Grabbing tight end Mason Taylor would solidify an important position for the Commanders for years to come and gives quarterback Jayden Daniels a young weapon who can grow with him.

30. Buffalo Bills: CB Nohl Williams

Original Pick: CB Maxwell Hairson

The Bills drafted Maxwell Hairston here, who has yet to play due to a knee injury. Considering the Bills are in a win-now window, let's give them a defensive back who's been on the field. Nohl Williams has been good in the action he's seen with the Chiefs, allowing a 50 percent completion percentage when targeted and zero touchdowns.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jonas Sanker

Original Pick: LB Jihaad Campbell

Having Jonas Sanker on the back end would probably make the Eagles feel even better about moving on from C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Virginia product has played very well for the Saints, with an interception and a fumble recovery already this season.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jahdae Barron

Original Pick: OT Josh Simmons

KC lucked out with Nohl Williams in the third round. That won't happen this time, so instead, the team closes out the first round with Texas corner Jahdae Barron, who has allowed just five receptions this season with the Broncos.