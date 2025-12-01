2026 NFL Draft order: Updated mock draft for the top 10 after Week 13

The battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft continues to be waged after 13 weeks of action. It looks like it'll take something special to unseat the Tennessee Titans. A 23-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has the Titans in pole position, ready to pick first for the second year in a row. However, the top 10 remains deliciously fluid with five weeks left to play.

Let's look at where the full first-round draft order stands and offer up some picks for the teams at the top of the order.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 13

Tennessee Titans (1-11) New Orleans Saints (2-10) New York Giants (2-10) *MNF Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) Cleveland Browns (3-9) New York Jets (3-9) Arizona Cardinals (3-9) Washington Commanders (3-8) *SNF Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 4-8) Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) Minnesota Vikings (4-8) Miami Dolphins (5-7) Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) Carolina Panthers (7-6) Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) Detroit Lions (7-5) Houston Texans (7-5) Baltimore Ravens (6-6) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) Buffalo Bills (8-4) New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-4) Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 8-4) Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 8-3-1) Seattle Seahawks (8-3) Los Angeles Rams (9-3) Denver Broncos (9-2) *SNF Chicago Bears (9-3) New England Patriots (10-2) *MNF

*Week 13 result not final

The New York Jets may have taken themselves out of the running for No. 1 with a 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday. The now-three-win team is bad at a lot of things. Apparently tanking is one of them. The Saints showed them how it's done; Tyler Shough successfully aborted their furious comeback from down 16 against the Dolphins by throwing an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick on the game-tying two-point conversion attempt.

The Raiders' loss to the city rival Chargers, 31-14, officially eliminated them from the playoffs and kept them in the hunt for the top pick at 2-10. Meanwhile, the Giants can pop back into second place with a loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Browns could find themselves back in the mix too. Shedeur Sanders wasn't the magic elixir in a 26-8 loss to the 49ers. They play the Titans next with the chance to hand them their second win of the season. Looking ahead, it's entirely possible we've already seen the final Cleveland win of the season. The Cardinals have three games against playoff locks or hopefuls in their last five, but games against the Flacons and Bengals could certainly stop them from getting pulled any closer to the top pick.

So we have a good idea of who is likely to populate the top 10 picks, even though the Vikings and Dolphins could still drop in there. Which players should each team target?

2026 NFL mock draft for the first 10 picks with current order

NFL Draft order Mock draft selection 1. Tennessee Titans EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami 2. New Orleans Saints QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 3. New York Giants LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State 4. Las Vegas Raiders OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami 5. Cleveland Browns QB Dante Moore, Oregon 6. New York Jets QB Ty Simpson, Alabama 7. Arizona Cardinals OT Spencer Fano, Utah 8. Washington Commanders WR Jordyn Tyson, ASU 9. Los Angeles Rams CB Mansoor Delane, LSU 10. Cincinnati Bengals S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Titans — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

The Titans need help on defense, which could take the form of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. or Ohio State's Arvell Reese. They could also trade out of the top spot and stock picks considering how may holes they have. I'm going with Bain because he's been a monster for Miami this year. He's got an endless motor, he's disruptive, he's instinctive, he's versatile, he's a team captain. Some guys just look like gamers and Bain is one of those.

New Orleans Saints — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Kellen Moore knows what good quarterback play looks like. And he knows he hasn't had that in his first season with the Saints. With the No. 2 pick, behind a team that isn't taking a QB, he has the perfect opportunity to handpick his guy. That could be Dante Moore or Ty Simpson, but I personally like Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Remember the thing about gamers? Yeah, that's Mendoza. Even back to his days at Cal, he found ways to elevate a middling team with his NFL arm and poise. With the Hoosiers, his talents could lead to a first Big Ten title since the 1967 and a first national title ever.

New York Giants — LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

There are some draft evaluators who consider Reese the top prospect in the draft. If you're the Giants, you see him available at No. 3 and you should grin like the Cheshire Cat. He's a physically imposing linebacker who can play a variety of positions. And he's got a natural nose for rushing the passer.

Las Vegas Raiders — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Raiders could look at a quarterback here, but let's be honest: No quarterback is going to succeed behind their offensive line as currently constructed. So this feels like a good time to take a top-of-the-line offensive line prospect. Ideally, Mauigoa becomes a franchise left tackle. At worst, he projects as a steady eddy guard. Either way, he'd greatly help Las Vegas.

Cleveland Browns — QB Dante Moore, Oregon

Assuming the Browns recognize that neither Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Deshaun Watson are ever going to become a franchise QB in Cleveland, they've got to be thinking quarterback here. Dante Moore has thrived running Oregon's offense this year with mouthwatering accuracy at all three levels. He's got the strength and touch to make NFL throws while adding another dimension with his legs.

New York Jets — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

The Jets will inevitably use this opportunity to pick a QB after the free agency bust of Justin Fields. Ty Simpson would warrant the pick even if his tape is limited. What he's shown at Alabama this year is nothing short of outstanding.

Arizona Cardinals — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

When you have the chance to bring in an offensive lineman with perennial Pro Bowl potential, you should do it (especially if it stops you from wasting your time taking a QB). The Cardinals haven't had exceptional pass blocking this year and their run blocking has been downright atrocious. Spencer Fano would help stabilize the line with presence in pass pro and impressive run block ability.

Washington Commanders — WR Jordyn Tyson, ASU

The Commanders need a second wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin, especially with Deebo Samuel set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Jordyn Tyson is a near-consensus WR1 for draft evaluators. He's separated himself this year like he creates separation with defenders, blowing by the competition with explosiveness and precision in his route running.

Los Angeles Rams — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Rams have a pick in the top 10 because of the Falcons, who swapped their 2026 first to move back into the first round last year. Atlanta's ineptitude gives the Rams the opportunity to take the first corner off the board, Mansoor Delane. The LSU CB has been a shutdown corner for the Tigers with four years of experience under his belt.

Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals defense is a problem. How do you fix a problem? Bring in a field general at safety. Caleb Downs is a football savant. His dad and brother both played in the league, but on offense. Downs picks up defensive concepts like they're basic math and then executes with physicality and grit.