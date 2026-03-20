The 2026 NFL Draft's teams with two first-round picks and the mistakes they can't make

First round picks are a premium in the NFL Draft and having two of them feels like you hit the lottery. For these five teams, they have two first round picks and a plethora of decisions to make. Now of course their decisions depend on what happens ahead of them, but that doesn’t mean they can’t prepare for just about every scenario. While having multiple first round picks in a draft doesn’t instantly make you contenders, it can expedite your rebuild.

The most important thing for these five teams is to not waste these first round picks. They could either move them forward or hold them back. That’s why these five teams have to focus on these players to avoid any massive blunders.

Teams with multiple first round 2026 NFL Draft picks

Cleveland Browns

Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns overhauled their offensive line but that doesn’t mean the work is done. With two first round picks in next month’s NFL Draft, the Browns can still improve their line while also getting a major need. Speaking of another major need, the biggest mistake the Browns cannot make is neglecting the receiver position. That’s why I’ve identified these four players as targets for the Browns with their two, Day 1 picks:

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

WR Kevin Concepcion, Texas A&M

If the Browns play their cards right, they could land both Carnell Tate and Spencer Fano, but it would require them to trade up in the first round. I think with the moves they made this offseason, they take Tate at No. 6. This gives them a proven target for their quarterback to throw to. Then they use the excess draft capital and their other first round pick to move back up into the top 15 to take Fano.

I ran several mock draft simulations and Fano fell right around 12-16 when I took Tate first. If they choose not to move up and stay at No. 24, they could take Lomu if he’s still there or possibly take Kevin Concepcion. If they like Concepcion, then they can simply take Fano at No. 6.

New York Jets

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a couple of ways to go with their first two picks. At No. 2 and No. 16, they have quite a few directions. I think they need to stick with Arvell Reese at No. 2. He’s a freak athlete that showed just how good he is at the NFL combine. If I’m being honest, he’d probably go No. 1 if it wasn’t for the Las Vegas Raiders needing Fernando Mendoza. Here’s who the Jets should be targeting with their two picks:

EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

WR Makai Lemon, USC

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

I think the Jets could get away with not getting an offensive lineman in the first round, especially with two second round picks as well. That said, if Mansoor Delane is there, they can’t pass him up for Makai Lemon. Sure the Jets need more offensive weapons and could even go after Kenyon Sadiq, but they traded away Sauce Gardner. They could instantly replenish him if Delane calls to No. 16.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The strategy is simple for the Dallas Cowboys: Defense. Don’t get enamored with any offensive players that fall to you, focus on rebuilding this defense. Jerry Jones, as he always is, has been vocal about Dallas needing to build a championship caliber defense. Well after a somewhat quiet start to free agency, the plan has to be building through the draft. Here’s who Dallas should be focused on with the No. 12 and No. 20 picks:

EDGE Keldrick Faulk, Auburn

EDGE Ahkeem Meisidor, Miami

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

LB C.J. Allen, Georgia

It feels like one of the EDGE rushers will ultimately be where the Cowboys go with the No. 12 pick, the interesting choice comes at No. 20. I have them going one of two ways, either cornerback or linebacker. If C.J. Allen is there, they’d be foolish to pass up on him. They still need depth in the linebacker room and Allen is a steal. Georgia players typically do well in the NFL so if you can land one, particularly on defense, it’s a no-brainer.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have a similar approach as the Cowboys where they need to rebuild this defense. They cut a lot of cap – both current and future – offloading quite a few players to this offense. As part of those moves, they turned Trent McDuffie into a second first round pick. Now that they have the No. 9 and No. 29 picks in a month, here’s who they should be targeting:

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

EDGE, Cashius Howell

WR Chris Brazzell, Tennessee

I think Delane and Howell should be their priority. They can probably wait until the trade deadline or even the next season to dive more into adding to the receiver room. I think Delane is a no-brainer. Their cornerback room was decimated this offseason so turning to the draft is the smart move here. Cashius Howell is more a move to see if he can turn into a long term piece. I don’t know if he’s going to be an elite player, but if the Chiefs hit on him, that would be a massive draft steal.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phew, where to start with this team. The Miami Dolphins gutted this team about as much as they can, including trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos and acquiring a second first round pick earlier this week. With the No. 11 and No. 30 pick, they have more options than they know what to do with it. It would be hard for them to mess this up, then again, if they take unnecessary gambles, this draft could blow up in their face. Here’s who they should have in mind to limit the damage:

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

WR Makai Lemon, USC

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

There’s a theme here, they need to look at the offensive line and wide receiver with their first two picks. They signed Malik Willis to a three-year deal and have given him worse weapons than the Cleveland Browns have to work with. That’s why they can’t neglect the offense in the first round.

It will be intriguing to go after defense, where they need an abundance of help as well, but right now, they should make sure Willis is protected and has someone to throw the ball to. The Dolphins are entering a multi-year rebuild. They have more than $170 million in dead cap space, they’ll be rebuilding for a while. But what they can’t do is waste the addition of Willis by focusing on defense with two key first round picks.