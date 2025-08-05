3 bold predictions for the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills' 2024 playoff run ended with a narrow three-point loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Quarterback Josh Allen and his teammates are determined to avenge that painful loss in 2025. The franchise signal-caller will need a lot of help if he wants to power his team to a Super Bowl this year.

Assuming running back James Cook's holdout ends before Week 1 arrives, Allen should be surrounded by a similar level of offensive talent as they enjoyed last season. The hope is that the wide receiver room can take a meaningful step forward. Close attention will be paid to how Keon Coleman's development progresses as a potential No. 1 wideout on the boundary.

The team's front office hopes the acquisition of edge rusher Nick Bosa will finally give the defensive front the No. 1 sack artist they've been searching for. If he stays healthy, he has a chance to draw a lot of double teams. That will help the likes of Greg Rosseau and Ed Oliver earn more wins in one-on-one matchups with average offensive lineman.

On the whole, the Bills have the requisite talent to be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The outcome of these three bold predictions might be the difference between glory and disappointment for the fans in Buffalo.

1. Keon Coleman will double his catch total from last year

The Bills spent a second-round pick on the former Florida State star in 2024 with the hope that he could unlock their vertical passing game. Coleman enjoyed some flashes of brilliance as a rookie but his inconsistency stopped him from being the immediate difference-maker that Buffalo dreamed he would be.

The odds are stacked in his favor to take a big step forward in his second season as a pro. Coleman reeled in 29 catches last year but he enters this campaign with a higher level of comfort with the offensive system. That, plus an improved rapport with Allen should give him a nice platform to build on in his sophomore campaign.

One more thing priced into this prediction is that Coleman only played in 13 regular-season games last year. He didn't enter the NFL with a troubling medical history so there's reason for optimism that he can play more often in 2025. More games played plus a higher target share should allow the rangy wideout to catch 60 or more passes this year.

2. Buffalo's top two tight ends go over 100 catches and 1,000 yards combined

Buffalo's coaching staff might still be waiting for a true No. 1 wide receiver to emerge, but they do benefit from a really skilled tight end room. Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both give opposing defensive coordinators a lot to think about with their pass-catching abilities.

Kincaid, in particular, projects to be a guy who might be ready for a breakout campaign. He caught 44 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns last season. Like Coleman, he also missed four games due ot injury. An uptick in health and some better route-running could turn Kincaid into one of the league's most productive tight ends.

Dawson Knox is a bit more limited as a complete tight end but he's a really good receiver. He chipped in 33 catches for just over 300 yards on his own. He could also get more action in the slot if the Bills deploy more four-receiver sets in 2025.

The projection here is that Kincaid catches 60 passes and Knox ups his output to 40 catches. If that happens, the pair should eclipse 1,000-yards receiving and cause plenty of trouble for opposing secondaries.

3. Greg Rousseau leads the defense in sacks once again

Bosa is a flashy acquisition and a worthwhile gamble for a Bills' defense that needs more juice up front. His injury history still makes the idea of him staying healthy for a full 17-game slate more of a hope than a plan.

That's a big reason why Rosseau should lead the Bills in sacks again in 2025. The good news for everyone in Buffalo is that he should also get to the quarterback more often than he did a season ago. He got eight sacks last year but should be able to push that total into double-digits this year.

Some of that improvement should come due to the attention Bosa can attract when he is able to play. The rest should be on Rousseau's broad shoulders to improve his own game. He has the athletic gifts required to be a Pro Bowler but he has not been able to put it all together as the top edge rusher on Buffalo's roster.

10 sacks might not seem like a breakout year for the talented pass rusher but it would represent a nice step forward for a player the Bills need to lead their defensive line.