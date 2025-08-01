3 bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboy is in the 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys head into every season with the goal of winning a Super Bowl. The problem for GM Jerry Jones and his organization is that they play in one of the toughest divisions in football. The Cowboys enter the 2025 campaign well behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the eyes of most football experts.

Don't expect Jones to admit defeat before the regular season begins. He and his front office made high-profile gambles in the offseason to upgrade the talent on the roster. No single move exemplifies that idea more than the acquisition of enigmatic wide receiver George Pickens. The idea is that he can combine with CeeDee Lamb to form one of the most dangerous receiver duos in the NFL.

Questions about the defensive front-seven might be more relevant when the games start to really matter. Micah Parsons is a bona fide superstar but his drama with the organization should be worrying for Cowboys fans. The fact that the current projected starting line also features Dante Fowler and Mazi Smith might be even more of a problem.

Dallas fans might be tired of dramatic seasons but this is shaping up like a potential 17-game soap opera. These three bold predictions might just be the tip of the ice berg for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

1. Micah Parsons actually gets a long-term contract

Everyone could see trouble coming between the Cowboys and their best defender coming a mile away. Jones and his front office continue to cost themselves millions of dollars by refusing to pay their big-name stars when the first opportunity arises.

Rumors are swirling this week that Parsons might demand a trade but don't look for the Cowboys to give that wild idea a moment of thought. They realize he's vital to the success of their defense. Even a massive trade haul of draft assets would not be enough to overcome the potential loss of a true game wrecker like Parsons.

REPORT: Micah Parsons is considering requesting a trade from the Cowboys, per @DMRussini



More here:https://t.co/BYBUVSfDtP pic.twitter.com/8kXmkhDCGw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2025

When push comes to shove, Jones will be determined to show the world he has the ambition to spend the money required to keep Parsons in Dallas for the remainder of his prime. Expect his final contract to break some records, but it will also come with a shiny photo of Parsons and Jones publicly burying their beef with a nice handshake. That photo op should help comfort some long-suffering fans.

2. George Pickens will publicly complain about his lack of targets

Some fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers might quibble with the idea of this actually being a bold prediction but it's still relatively unusual for a player to complain to the media. The idea of Pickens and Lamb sharing targets sounds good in theory, but the practice is going to be difficult for either wideout to handle.

Lamb has the significant advantage of already having a good relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott. It's hard to envision a scenario where Pickens can build an equal relationship in the span of one preseason.

The reality for Dallas' offense is that they will continue to build their productivity on running the football. This offense isn't going to turn into an Air Raid just to satisfy Pickens' desire for the football. He'll be hard-pressed to get the same opportunities he enjoyed with the Steelers last year.

As a result, Cowboys fans should brace themselves for a social media maelstrom after Pickens gets shut out in a loss. The hope has to be that the coaching staff can get him back into the fold without too much of a fuss.

3. Jaydon Blue gets more carries than Miles Sanders

Javonte Williams will enter the season as the team's unquestioned No. 1 running back as long as he stays healthy. The real intrigue in the Cowboys' backfield lies in who will get the carries as the team's No. 2 option.

Veteran Miles Sanders is the biggest name on the roster but he was terrible for the Panthers after signing in Carolina as a free agent. There's a real possibility that he's already experiencing a large amount of age-related regression at 28 years of age.

That's why Dallas was smart to spend a fifth-round pick on Jaydon Blue to compete with Sanders for the backup job. He is too small to soak up a ton of carries, but he's got elite speed. That makes him the perfect foil for Williams inside the Cowboys' offensive system.

Sanders might start the year as the No. 2 back but Blue is going to beat him out because he can give the Cowboys offense more explosive plays. He may end up being a bright spot in a pretty boring Dallas offense in 2025.