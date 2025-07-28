3 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers enter training camp as one team that has a legitimate chance of winning an uber competitive NFC this season. Things will need to break right for head coach Matt LaFleur's team if they are going to turn that dream into reality.

Specifically, LeFleur will need breakout performances from players at key positions if they're going knock off the Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown. Quarterback Jordan Love triggers a potentially prolific offense that could take a massive leap with the development of one or more young skill players. Safety Xavier McKinney leads a defense that needs to force turnovers at a high rate if it's going to keep opposing offenses in check.

Every NFL campaign is full of surprises and the Packers will experience their shares of ups and downs between now and the postseason. Here are three bold predictions on how things will play out in Green Bay this season.

1. Rashan Gary will notch at least 12 sacks

A large number of Packers fans are concerned that GM Brian Gutekunst did not do enough to strengthen the team's pass rush during the offseason. That leaves Rashan Gary as the defense's undisputed No. 1 edge rusher heading into next season.

Gary has shown flashes of brilliance since entering the league but he's never taken the big step towards becoming the dominant sack artist that many scouts believed he'd become. This is the year where Gary puts it all together and breaks through to secure 12 sacks.

Part of his uptick in performance will be owed to the emergence of Lukas Van Ness as a solid, but unspectacular, starter on the other side of the defensive line. The former first-round pick will play just well enough to prevent Gary from being double-teamed on every obvious passing down.

Game script will also help Gary get to the opposing quarterback more often. The Packers are going to grab more early leads with a healthy Love at quarterback. That should give Gary more opportunities to rush the passer than he enjoyed a season ago.

It may seem like fool's gold to count on a breakout year from Gary but he has the necessary athletic tools to be a star. The Packers hope that another year under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will get the most out of their talented edge.

2. Josh Jacobs will get 50 fewer carries than he did in 2024

Josh Jacobs is a running back who prides himself on soaking up carries and bludgeoning opposing defenses into submission. That's part of the reason why Green Bay's offensive staff entrusted him with 301 carries in 17 games last season.

Another part of that high volume of carries is that the Packers did not have a consistent No. 2 running back they could turn to. Rookie MarShawn Lloyd was supposed to be that guy but injuries limited him to a single game in his first season as a pro. Emanuel Wilson ended up being the team's second choice back and toted the ball over 100 times on his own.

Jacobs' workload helped the Packers boost their regular season win total but he didn't look to have the same amount of burst as the season trudged forward. It's imperative that Green Bay keep him fresh for the postseason if they want to achieve Super Bowl glory.

That's precisely why LaFleur is going to manage Jacobs' workload more carefully this season. Look for him to get out of games early when the Packers' secure big leads. The hopeful emergence of Lloyd as a quality backup might also cost him some carries in the middle of close games. No matter what, Jacobs will not shoulder as heavy a load this year.

3. Jayden Reed will go over 75 receptions

Matthew Golden's arrival as the team's No. 1 wide receiver will benefit a number of Green Bay's skill position players. Slot receiver Jayden Reed could end up as the biggest beneficiary.

Reed led the Packers with 55 catches last season but his target share waxed and waned depending on the opponent. That's something LaFleur and his staff will rectify this year. He should be a much more prominent part of the team's game plan from week-to-week.

Reed deserves the uptick in touches because of his unique ability to turn routine plays into explosive gains. He's the most dynamic weapon the Packers have to deploy on offense. He's not going to suddenly blossom into a 100-catch receiver in 2025 but catching 20 more balls seems like a modest target for a player with his skill set.