3 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL season

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders were subjected to some of the worst football in the NFL last season. Credit for the higher-ups inside the organization for recognizing that reality and making large-scale changes this offseason. Fans in Sin City are hoping those changes can help them improve on the four wins they managed in 2024.

Trading Antonio Pierce for Pete Carroll should be a major boost for a roster that needs a healthy dose of leadership. Carroll's advanced age might prevent him from being a long-term solution for the Raiders but he can command immediate respect inside the team's locker room. The head coaching upgrade alone should be enough to give Las Vegas two extra wins this year.

The change at quarterback might prove to be even more beneficial. Geno Smith may not be a future Hall-of-Famer, but he comfortably profiles as an above-average starter at the sport's most important position. That's a massive upgrade over what the likes of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder gave the offense last year.

Some draft experts might criticize the Raiders for spending the No. 6 overall pick on a running back, but it's hard to envision a scenario where Ashton Jeanty doesn't put up big stats during his rookie campaign. Carroll's offense likes to feature a physical ground game and the former Boise State star fits that strategy to a tee.

The organization did not manage to add as much high-end talent to their porous defense, but they do project to have five new starters on that side of the ball. Jeremy Chinn should give them more physicality from his safety spot. The hope is that rookie Darien Porter and veteran Eric Stokes can drastically upgrade their cornerback play.

One offseason probably isn't enough to lift Las Vegas from 4-13 to a postseason berth but a massive step forward should be in the offing. The outcome of the following three bold predictions could determine the team's fate.

1. Brock Bowers will go over 1,300 yards receiving

The numbers tight end Brock Bowers put up last season as a rookie with shoddy quarterback play are nothing short of astounding. Racking up 112 catches for 1,194 yards under such difficult circumstances exemplifies just what a special player the former Georgia star really is.

Unlike some first year pros, Bowers already understands the challenges of being at the top of the opposing defense's scouting report. His degree of difficulty might be ratcheted up by more teams taking the Raiders seriously in 2025 but that should easily be offset by playing with a more than competent quarterback.

The end result is that Bowers will find a way to build on his impressive rookie statistics. He might catch fewer balls than he did in 2024, but he'll be even more explosive on his catches. Pencil him in for at least 100 catches and over 1,300 yards receiving in his new offense.

2. Ashton Jeanty triples the yards rushing any Raider had in 2024

Alexander Mattison led the Raiders in rushing with a shockingly low total of 420 ground yards in 14 games. As long as Jeanty stays healthy, he's going to blow past that total well before the midpoint of his rookie campaign.

Carroll will view Jeanty as the Raiders' version of Shaun Alexander. He's got an uncanny ability to shrug off contact near the line of scrimmage. One he finds a seam he has the acceleration to generate explosive plays with little help from his lineman down field.

The big key for Carroll will be to avoid the temptation to shoulder Jeanty with too many carries, too soon. His workload needs to be managed to keep him fresh for a full 17-game slate. If he does that, he's got a strong chance to go over 1,250 yards rushing. That should allow him to triple Mattison's total with a little luck.

3. Darien Porter will grade out as an above-average starter

Third-round draft picks always have a chance to succeed as rookies, but the odds aren't exactly in their favor. Cornerback Darien Porter will beat the odds and give his new team a major boost at a position of profound need.

The former Iowa State standout still has a lot of work to do to improve his technique, but he has outstanding and speed for the position. Carroll, in particular, has a strong track record of helpling long corners like Porter get the most out of that potential advantage.

Porter might have some stumbles early in the year, but look for him to settle in and really hit his groove during the second half of the year. The end result will see PFF grade him out as an above-average starter. That should be enough to cement him as a long-term piece of Las Vegas' new core.