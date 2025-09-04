3 bold predictions for Matthew Golden's rookie season with the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers captured loads of attention from everyone associated with the NFL by stealing Micah Parsons away from the Cowboys in a shocking preseason trade. That transaction has taken quite a bit of attention away from first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden. Opponents who lose sight of the talented rookie may pay a steep penalty on the field of play in 2025.

In many ways, drafting Golden In Round 1 was a significant move by GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office. Spending such a high pick on a wide receiver with a sharp departure from the organization's previous draft strategy. Packers fans had been clamoring for a first-round receiver for years before they finally heard Golden's name called back in April.

Green Bay's offense does not need Golden to blossom into an immediate superstar to become an elite unit. They do, however, need him to perform like an above-average starter on the outside. Quarterback Jordan Love's arm talent can make that a straight forward proposition for the former Texas star. Golden needs to hold up his end of the bargain to turn his significant talent into meaningful production.

That's what makes predicting Golden's rookie season such an interesting proposition. He might be the most talented pass-catcher on the roster but his lack of experience could work against him. The speed in which he acclimiates to life in the NFL could drastically influence his producvitiy in his first pro season.

Packers fans have every right to be excited about what Golden can do. Here are three bold predictions on how he'll perform in 2025.

1. He will lead the wide receiver room in explosive plays

It's inaccurate to classify Golden as a one-trick pony on the outside. He can do more than run straight-line vertical routes designed to take the top off of opposing secondaries. Even so, his 4.29 40-yard-dash time is still a big reason why he cemented himself as a Round 1 pick.

That elite speed couples with Love's appreciation for pushing the ball down the field to equal a high number of big plays for Golden as a rookie. He may not catch a ton of passes, particularly early in the season, but he still will get multiple targets on vertical routes from Love during each of his games. He should cash in an average of one per game to comfortably allow him to top 10 explosive plays on the season.

Jayden Reed has the elite run after catch ability to outpace Golden on explosives, but the rookie's volume on the outside should allow him to win the race. Golden will flash a lot this year for a Packers' passing attack that should thrive on the big play.

2. He will get more slot reps than fans expect

Reed's presence in the slot will stop Green Bay from deploying Golden there as much as they might otherwise. Even so, the number of four wide receiver sets that head coach Matt LaFleur will utilize this season will open up some more room for Golden to soak up slots on the other side of the formation.

Moving Golden inside will be a clever chess move by the coaching staff designed to get him more touches in space. It's simple logic that it's easier for Love to complete a higher percentage of passes to receivers who begin plays closest to him. Giving Golden some easy catches on screens and crossing patterns from the inside will help him ease into the rigors of NFL football.

3. He will be third on the team in receptions

Golden will be a key part of the Packers' offense as a rookie, but don't expect him to walk onto the roster and lead the team in receptions. He's going to finish behind Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft in catches this year.

That might seem like a slight towards the Round 1 pick, but it just speaks to the quality balance that Green Bay can employ through the air. They still might lack a bona fide No. 1 option but Love won't be short of options when he needs to keep the chains moving.

Reed has to get volume because he can turn any short throw into a long touchdown. Kraft is quietly developing into one of the best young tight ends in all of the NFL. He's a good safety blanket for Love when needed, but he can also threaten opposing seams on vertical routes.

Golden's quiet start to the rookie season will allow Reed and Kraft to establish a healthy lead in terms of catches. The rookie will close the gap down the stretch but he'll still finish behind both veterans when Week 17 concludes.