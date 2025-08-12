3 bold predictions for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL season

The New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are heading into the 2025 regular season with a massive challenge ahead of them. They need to turn this roster from a 3-14 squad in 2024 to a legitimate playoff contender. If Daboll is unable to make that massive transformation, then he'll likely be looking for a new job in the offseason.

The biggest sea change for New York comes at the quarterback position. Daniel Jones and his 2-8 record as a starter last season have left for the frozen tundra of Minnesota. Last year's backup Drew Lock now plies his trade in Seattle.

That duo's departure opened the door for Russell Wilson to ride in and seize the starting position for himself. The 36-year-old veteran should give the Giants an uptick in production from the quarterback position but he still does not profile as anything more than a league average starter. That puts a lot of pressure on his supporting cast to do the heavy lifting in 2025.

New York's defense was more respectable last year than their offensive counterparts and the unit should be buoyed by the front office's offseason work. First-round pick Abdul Carter should give the team even more pass-rushing juice up front. Fans should not sleep on landing defensive backs Jevon Holland and Paulson Adeobo in the secondary. Both signings come with risks but have the upside to be difference-makers if they hit.

Giants fans deserve some happiness in their lives after the season they were forced to suffer through in 2024. These three bold predictions might go a long way towards impacting their mental health in 2025.

1. Three quarterbacks will start games for the team next year

Wilson is set to begin the year as the team's unquestioned starter but the odds of him staying healthy for a full 17-game slate aren't great. There is also a significant chance that Daboll and his coaching staff elect to go with a younger player with a higher ceiling to give their offense a jolt.

That opens the door for current backup Jameis Winston to get a game or two in relief of Winston. He can help Daboll's offense push the ball down the field, but his turnover problems will inevitably rear their ugly head after a couple games at the helm. He's nothing more than a stopgap for a team that needs to find a more permanent solution.

That's why Jaxson Dart is destined to get a run out before the end of the season. Giants fans are not exactly known for their patience, which will make the first-round pick a popular rallying cry every time the offense doesn't produce. Dart isn't a good bet to win games right away for New York, but the front office does harbor some hope that he can be this year's version of Bo Nix.

Giants fans can expect another year of quarterback uncertainty. That does not bode well for getting this game back to the postseason.

2. Abdul Carter will lead the team in sacks

The Giants did not head into the draft with an actual need along the defensive line. They lost Azeez Ojulari in free agency but Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns give them two game wreckers up front.

Even so, the talent of Carter at the premium position of edge rusher was too tempting for New York's front office to pass on. That's why they chose to add to one of their strengths rather than solidying a weakness with such a premium draft pick.

Carter will really benefit from the attention Lawrence and Burns draw on a per snap basis. He will see more single blockers than most players of his pedigree encounter during their rookie seasons. The end result will see him notch double-digit sacks and edge out his veteran teams to be the Giants' most productive pass rusher in 2025.

3. Cam Skattebo will catch 40 passes

Cam Skattebo doesn't come into the NFL with the same hype as Carter, but he was a very productive running back during his collegiate career. He lacks the top-end speed to be an explosive running back but he's got great hands that allow him to be productive on short and intermediate routes.

The Giants' coaching staff will want their quarterbacks to get rid of the ball early this season. That opens up a lot of opportunities for Skattebo to come in and make an impact on third down. It's easy to envision a scenario where he becomes one of the offenses's most comfortable safety blankets.

Skattebo will not get a ton of carries as a rookie but he will establish himself as a menace for opposing defenses with his ability to sneak out of the backfield and run precise routes. Pencil the rookie in for something more than 40 receptions in what should be an encouraging rookie season from the versatile back.