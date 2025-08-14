3 bold predictions for San Francisco 49ers in 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers entered their 2024 campaign with designs on lifting a Lombardi Trophy. Instead, head coach Kyle Shanahan's team limped to an ugly 6-11 season. The pressure is on the team's big-name players to get them back to the playoffs in 2025.

The front office was unable to make sweeping roster changes in the offseason due to the cash they've already laid out for their core players. Trading Deebo Samuel garnered a lot of headlines but the truth is he wasn't overly impactul for the team last year. The hope in San Francisco is that Ricky Pearsall can give them more production from the slot in his second professional season.

The defense did get a little help via the NFL Draft. First round pick Mykel Williams should give the front seven some much-needed juice off the edge. Williams needs to be productive as a rookie to make sure he can compensate for any continued slippage in Nick Bosa's game on the opposite side of the line.

Fans should not sleep on the team's decision to land massive interior lineman Alfred Collins in Round 2. He does not have a ton of burst to work with, but he should help his unit clog the middle against the run. It's easy to envision a scenario where he turns into one of the most productive rookies in the NFL.

In the end, the 49ers will need their remaining big name players to get back to their best football if they want to emerge as serious Super Bowl contenders again. The outcome of the following three bold predictions could determine San Francisco's fate this season.

1. Ricky Pearsall will lead the team in catches

Pearsall was noticeable in his rookie campaign. He finished the season with 31 catches in just 11 games. It's worth noting he did a fair chunk of that work while sitting behind Samuel on the depth chart.

This year he steps into Week 1 as the team's unquestioned starter in the slot. It's also reasonable to think he'll enjoy a healthier season. Those factors combine to suggest he'll enjoy a much larger target share from quarterback Brock Purdy.

San Francisco's offense needs a receiver who can turn routine throws into explosive plays and that's what Pearsall can do. Think of his new role as an easy button for Shanahan's offense. He doesn't have the intimidating profile of Brandon Aiyuk on the perimeter but he does have above-average speed and elusiveness on the inside.

That's why he's going to go over 75 catches this season. That will be just enough to edge out Aiyuk and George Kittle to lead the team in receptions. It's going to be one of the most balanced receiver rooms in the league but Pearsall will be the team's breakout offensive star.

2. Bryce Huff will give his defense at least eight sacks

Bryce Huff currently sits behind Williams on the depth chart at defensive end, but he should get plenty of work on obvious passing downs. It's easy to forget that he notched 10 sacks for the Jets back in 2023. He is a great bounce back candidate with his new team.

At his best, Huff can rush the passer with reckless abandon and use his speed and bend to torment opposing tackles. San Francisco has the interior beef required to put up with Huff's struggles against the run. This should be the perfect role for him to get back what he does best.

Huff may never blossom into an end that the 'Niners can rely on for all three downs but he'll give them at least eight sacks on the year. That's great value for a second-string edge rusher.

3. Mac Jones will become a trade asset

Patriots fans who suffered through the Mac Jones era might be cackling while reading this prediction. Those fans underestimate the offensive genius that Shanahan possesses.

If Purdy is forced to miss a couple of games then Jones will get a massive opportunity to reestablish his value inside one of the NFL's most comfortable offensive ecosystems. Shanahan will not ask him to do anything outside his comfort zone in such a limited sample size. As such, Jones will get the ball out of his hands quickly and accurately to help his team win in a relief role.

He'll play so efficiently that a foolish front office might convince themselves that he's worthy of getting another chance to start in the league. His lack of physical tools make that a poor bet but he might pull the wool over another franchise's eyes after a rehab stint under Shanahan.