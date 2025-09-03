3 breakout stars set up perfectly to take over NFL Opening Weekend

Patrick Mahomes (4 TD's, 0 INT's, 256 YDS). Arian Foster (231 YDS, 3TD's). Myles Garrett (6 tackles, 2 sacks). Just a few names that remember the Week 1 performance that cemented them in their teams', and NFL, history. Whether it foreshadowed legendary status, or in Foster's case, a brief taste of the top of the mountain before injuries took their toll, these players all broke out as superstars after a season debut that made their greatness unimpeachable.

And with another season on the horizon, there is another batch of hopefuls vying for the front page. But as everything else in the game of football, talent is only one card that needs to fall the right way for a season debut like the three I've mentioned. It takes situation, matchups, a thousand other factors to make a breakout happen Week 1. These are the players that, in my opinion, have been dealt the best hands with which to play as the 2025 season dawns.

1. Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison, Jr. didn't have a bad rookie season by any means (62 catches, 885 YDS, 8 TD's). The trouble is that he didn't live up to his reputation as the prize jewel of the 2024 receiver class, a perfect and elegant route runner who was supposed to be the true number one target Kyler Murray has been missing since DeAndre Hopkins. And to make matters worse, he was grossly out-performed by classmates Malik Nabers (109 catches, 1,204 YDS, 7 TD's) and Brian Thomas, Jr. (87 catches, 1,282 YDS, 10 TD's).

With such high draft capital, you can bet that Jonathan Gannon and his coaching staff are keen to establish a rhythm between Kyler and Harrison early. While TE Trey McBride is the darling pass-catcher for analysts and fantasy experts, Harrison will be heavily schemed for, especially while it's still warm outside. With a Week 1 date against the Saints' defense -- arguably the worst in the league -- Harrison is set up for a huge day.

2. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Another wide reciever poised for a sophomore season breakout is Chicago's Rome Odunze. However, his situation is a little different than Harrison's, as Odunze played second banana to DJ Moore as a rookie.

What's interesting about Odunze heading into Year 2 is that while fellow rookie Caleb Williams had a relatively disappointing debut season at QB, Odunze outpaced Moore efficiency-wise, averaging 13.6 yards per catch to Moore's 9.9. Additionally, Chicago gets to debut its new offensive scheme -- led by the recently-poached Ben Johnson, the architect behind Detroit's explosion in recent years -- against a Vikings team that, while stingy on the defensive end, didn't do much to patch up its leaky secondary. All eyes will be on Moore and TE Colston Loveland as a safety valve, and with Williams' ability to extend plays, Odunze is bound to see plenty of open field.

3. Nolan Smith, Jr., LB, Philadelphia Eagles

On the other side of the field, the Philadelphia Eagles are simply unfair. Gone are pass rushers Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, but for Philadelphia it's simply the next man up. And the next man up in a more salient snes to this list is Nolan Smith, Jr.

Smith slides right in to start full-time after starting 10 of 16 last season to the tune of 6.5 sacks and 11 QB pressures. But the revelation came in the playoffs, where Smith recorded a record-breaking 4 sacks and 1 fumble.

The rest of Philadelphia's young defense has already arrived, especially in the secondary. But against Dallas' weak offensive line and even weaker running back room, expect Smith to be flying around the field on Week 1.