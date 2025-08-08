3 Broncos who aren't Bo Nix that need to step up to make wild prediction come true

Following an impressive season that saw a 10-7 record and their first appearance in the NFL Playoffs since 2016, the Denver Broncos are poised to take a leap forward entering 2025. With second-year quarterback Bo Nix and an improved offense, many are expecting the Broncos to reach new heights this season.

One media group is expecting the Broncos to take a huge step forward that would be the biggest storyline in the NFL this season. According to USA Today's official NFL projections, the Broncos are projected to clinch their first AFC West title since 2015 with a 12-5 record.

USA Today has the Kansas City Chiefs finishing in second place in the division with an 11-6 record, which for many NFL fans would be hard to believe, considering they would likely lose the AFC West.

Anything is possible, however, and to make this reality come true, these three Broncos players, other than quarterback Bo Nix, need to step up.

3. J.K. Dobbins

The Broncos signed former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal this offseason. Denver is hoping that the addition of Dobbins will provide a boost to their offense and running back room.

In his four-year NFL career with the Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins has recorded 2,252 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. In one season with the Chargers, Dobbins played a critical role in LA's offense, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. His play helped the Chargers make it into the playoffs.

With the Broncos, Dobbins will be arguably the best running back in the group with RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin. A 1,000-yard rushing season this year by Dobbins, which the running back was on the cusp of reaching with the Chargers, will be a big contributor in leading the Broncos to the AFC West title.

2. Evan Engram

The Broncos added Evan Engram from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason to upgrade their tight end room, a position group that Denver was lacking in on offense last season.

Engram has been among the top tight ends in the NFL in his eight seasons with the Jaguars and the New York Giants. In his career, Engram has recorded 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Broncos have several offensive weapons that Nix can rely on in his second season as quarterback for Denver. A breakout season by Engram this season will go a long way in helping the Broncos win the AFC West.

Engram's best season came with the Jaguars in 2023, where he collected 963 yards and four touchdowns. Could we see a similar season by Engram this year with the Broncos? They better hope they don't see the Engram from the Giants who struggled with drops.

1. Pat Surtain II

While the Broncos' offense will play a key role in helping Denver win the division, their defense will also need to step up and be consistent. One player on the Broncos' defense who can help with those efforts is All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Surtain has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in his four seasons in the league with the Broncos. In his career, Surtain has recorded 184 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

The 2021 NFL Draft's 9th overall pick is due for another big year on defense after recording four interceptions, which tied his rookie season high. If Surtain can lead the Broncos' defense to be consistent in late-game situations that will make or break their division title hopes, then Denver is in for a memorable season.