These 3 Chiefs players need to take major steps forward to win Super Bowl LX

The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from solidifying the NFL’s first true dynasty of the 21st century. However, in Super Bowl LIX, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who got their revenge, embarrassing Patrick Mahomes and company that left Kansas City painfully short of a historic three-peat.

Now, entering the 2025 season, Andy Reid’s squad remains in the championship conversation — but with a much thinner margin for error. Key veterans are aging, and cap space has become a growing concern. That puts the pressure squarely on the team’s young talent to take the next step.

Among those players, Xavier Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah stand out as the ones who must grow into major contributors if Kansas City hopes to lift the Lombardi again.

1. Xavier Worthy, WR

Selected 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Xavier Worthy arrived in Kansas City as the fastest player in NFL combine history — and with sky-high expectations. Looked as the new replacement and resembles Tyreek Hill, Worthy flashed his explosiveness and speed throughout his rookie year, finishing with 59 catches, 638 yards, and touchdowns.

It was in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia where Worthy got more attention to his game, exploding for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns with an average of 19.6 yards per catch. It was one of the most electrifying rookie performances in Super Bowl history. That effort, though in defeat, was a glimpse of what could come in Year 2.

Worthy told reporters during OTAs, "I understand the offense now — I feel way more comfortable just being there.

Worthy is due to become the WR1 especially since Mahomes and him have been building that connection all throughout OTAs and during minicamp. With Rasee Rice’s status uncertain due to coming off a season ending knee injury in 2024, and Marquise Hollywood Brown having injury concerns year in and year out, Worthy is going to have to step and be prepared for a heavy workload in 2025.

2. Kingsley Suamataia, OL

Offensive line play has been a quiet concern for the Chiefs, particularly in the interior. During the Super Bowl, we saw this offensive line get absolutely torched by the Eagles defensive line, the Chiefs decided to make moves. They traded away Joe Thuney and drafted Josh Simmons in the first round, but they still have quite the depth.

Kingsley Suamataia, the 2024 second-round pick out of BYU, has all the physical tools to become a long-term starter, but struggled to find his footing during his rookie year. He appeared in 15 games and started two at left tackle, but was inconsistent, especially against speed rushers. This offseason, the Chiefs are giving him a fresh look at guard, hoping that the move inside will better suit his skill set, and with major protection breakdowns in the Super Bowl loss — Kansas City know it can’t afford the same issues in 2025.

Head coach Andy remained publicly optimistic on Suamataia, saying, Kingsley’s a smart kid. He’s learning quickly and competing hard. We like what we’ve seen so far."

With Trey Smith back and playing for a new contract on the right side of the line, the left side guard for Suamataia is clearly open to start for. If he delivers, Mahomes stays upright. If he doesn’t, the Chiefs will have a lot of problems trying to get the ball to weapons while Mahomes is running for his life all 2025.

3. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE

The 2023 first-round pick from Kansas State was supposed to be a long-term edge solution for Kansas City, but after a quiet rookie season and a limited role in 2024, Felix Anudike- Uzomah enters 2025 with more questions than answers.

Anudike-Uzomah is preparing for a much larger role in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. He’s added muscle, refined his pass rush technique, and has taken on more leadership reps with Charles Omenihu recovering from injury.

He showed flashes of potential in late-season action last year, and has reportedly impressed in camp so far. According to PFF, he posted the highest pass-rush grade among Chiefs defensive ends in their Week 16 win over Houston.

”Felix is ready,” one anonymous coach said. “ It’s just about stacking days now and finding consistency.”

Kansas City defensive success hinges on their pass rush, especially with their secondary maybe their weak point in 2025. With George Karlaftis on the opposite side of the edge and Chris Jones still being the most dominant defensive tackle in football, there will be chances for Anudike-Uzomah to shine. The question is whether he can finally seize them.

What’s at stake in 2025

After six consecutive AFC Championship appearances and three Super Bowl victories, the Chiefs know the path to greatness, but sustaining it takes more than just Mahomes magic — it requires depth, development and internal elevation.

Worthy gives the offense a game-breaking and dynamic offense that has been missed since Tyreek Hill, Suamataia can be the difference in the interior that the Chiefs have been needing and Anudike-Uzomah has the chance to become the next-feared pass rusher in the Chiefs rotation.

If all three take a major step, Kansas City won’t just be a Super Bowl contender — they’ll be the clear favorite. If not, they could fall victim to the AFC’s rising powers like Baltimore, Buffalo and Denver.

Super Bowl LIX was a painful reminder that even the NFL’s best team can be beat. If the Chiefs want to bounce back and hoist the Lombardi Trophy again in Super Bowl LX, they’ll their youth to rise.

For Worthy, Suamataia, and Anudike-Uzomah, that means turning potential into production — and proving that the future of the dynasty is already here.