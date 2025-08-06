3 Cowboys draft picks that will outperform their first-round selection in 2025

With the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker, a guard out of Alabama. Tyler was the highest-drafted guard in the class, and was arguably the highest-ranked guard by scouting experts. He has prototypical size, with long arms and large hands. His massive frame allows him to generate significant power and explosiveness from his upper body. He was also one of the best pass-blocking guards in all of college football, with an 88.2 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF.

Tyler Booker has some glaring red flags. He had seven penalties in 2024, more than almost every other offensive lineman drafted in the first round. While his upper body is explosive, his lower half lacks the athleticism needed to play guard. He performed poorly in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the broad jump, the 3-cone drill, and the 20-yard shuttle at the NFL combine. While he is a talented pass-blocker, his run-blocking ability leaves a lot to be desired, with a 63.9 run-blocking grade in 2024, according to PFF. He’s a raw player who needs a lot more development before he fills the shoes of recently retired guard Zack Martin.

The Dallas Cowboys were a team that got a lot of value with their 2025 rookie class on days two and three. There’s a chance that some of those picks are massively underrated and could be sleeper picks for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. With that in mind, here are three Dallas Cowboys draft picks that will outperform their first-round pick, Tyler Booker.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Since the departure of star running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2023, the team has been scrambling to fill the position. They tried Tony Pollard in 2023 and Rico Dowdle the following year. While they both had 1,000-yard rushing seasons as starting backs, the Cowboys allowed both to sign with other teams. This year, Dallas has decided to try a multi-back system, signing both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason. However, there’s a chance that their day three pick ends up stealing the show.

Former Texas Longhorn Jaydon Blue was selected in the fifth round with the 149th overall pick in this year’s draft. Jaydon wasn’t the lead running back for the Longhorns, but he still made his mark. He was just as talented a pass-catching target as a rushing weapon with a combined 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in 2024.

While Javonte and Miles were expected to be competing for that true RB1 spot on that roster, Jaydon Blue is nipping at their heels. As he’s gotten more playing time in training camp, he has been showing off his 4.38-second speed and is adjusting quite well to the NFL. He’s already been given some reps with the first-team offense, showing a growing trust in him from the Cowboys organization.

He’s already drawing comparisons to other standout players. The Dallas Cowboys’ new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, has already thrown a lofty comparison for Jaydon, and reminds him of a bigger version of Darren Sproles. Perhaps that’s indicative of the type of role the Cowboys have envisioned for him. Sproles was not only a talented runner but a great pass catcher, punt returner, and kick returner. Maybe Dallas sees Jaydon as a player who can be that guy and can be impactful at all levels of the game.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

This one may be a bit of a dart throw compared to the others on the list, as Shavon Revel Jr. has suffered another setback in his recovery from a torn ACL. He is no longer expected to return for the Cowboys’ season opener. This is rather unfortunate, not just for Shavon but for the Dallas Cowboys fans, as they will be missing out on watching one of the most talented cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As previously mentioned, former East Carolina corner Shavon Revel Jr. suffered a torn ACL back in September during practice. Up until that point, he was a projected first-round pick, with some experts even believing he could be drafted in the top 15. Because of the injury, he fell to the third round and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 76th overall pick.

Shavon has prototypical size, standing at 6’3”. He also has incredibly long arms, perfect for jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. He has elite speed for his size and a skill set that is reminiscent of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. Before his injury, he was playing extremely well, with an 85.4 coverage grade, somehow building upon his previous season, where he had an 83.5 coverage grade, according to PFF.

Since Shavon will be out for another six to eight weeks, it will be tough to predict what his role will be exactly on the team. Additionally, the two starting corner spots are secured by Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. However, that nickel corner role is up for grabs as it seems to be a close competition between Kaiir Elam and Israel Mukuamu.

This position could easily be filled by Shavon, depending on how well his recovery goes and how he proves himself in weekly practices. Considering that Shavon Revel Jr.’s skill set is more suited for outside corner, perhaps the Cowboys could rotate their corners or shift either Trevon or DaRon to the slot. While it seems like a long shot, it’s hard to ignore the skill Shavon showed us in college when he was fully healthy.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE

Last year’s edge rusher spot for the Dallas Cowboys was very questionable outside of superstar Micah Parsons. Veteran Demarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston split the starting reps, and both were underwhelming to say the least. After their departures, the Cowboys brought back Dante Fowler Jr. following a decently productive one-year stint with the Washington Commanders.

However, I think Micah Parsons’ pass-rush partner is actually going to be former Boston College Eagle Donovan Ezeiruaku, whom the Dallas Cowboys selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick. Donovan was one of the most productive edge players in all of college football last season. He had 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits, which ranked second, fourth, and first among all edge rushers in college, respectively. He’s shown excellent bend, short-area quickness, and a wide array of pass rush moves, making him one of the more polished pass rushers in his draft class. His one concern, honestly, is that he’s just a little undersized for the position.

His pass rush prowess is already beginning to show at training camp. His rush attack is incredibly well-developed and is far beyond his years. It seems that his go-to is his speed rush, and it’s already causing major problems for opposing offensive tackles. He’s already impressing teammates, with Dante Fowler Jr. singing his praises.

“I love Don’s confidence. He led college football in sacks last year (16 1/2), so his confidence is really (high). The way he plays out there, I see why he has that type of confidence. He’s a very special young guy.”

That’s rather ironic coming from Dante Fowler Jr., as Donovan is actively coming after his job. While Dante had a bounce-back season last year with 10.5 sacks for the Commanders, throughout his career, he’s had a tough time staying on the field. A combination of injuries and inconsistent play has relegated him to “an NFL journeyman”. This is reflected in the contract he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, which is a one-year, $8 million deal including incentives. Dante may be on a relatively short leash with the Cowboys, and it’ll be incredibly difficult to keep Donovan off the field. If Ezeiruaku continues at this pace, he and Micah Parsons could form one of the more formidable pass-rushing duos in the league.