3 draft picks NFL teams actually need to give more of a chance

The 2025 NFL season is not even six weeks old, but that reality will not stop some NFL fans from shoveling dirt on members of their team's most recent draft class. Discretion can be the better path forward when it comes to rookies trying to learn the intricacies of professional football.

The following three first round picks need more time before their coaching staffs' can truly know how impactful they can be. Some players are off to slow starts due to injury. Other rookies are just adjusting to the rigors of the NFL slower than expected.

Fans who want to see more from these three rookies need to take a deep breath and give them more time. Each of these slow starters has a chance to ramp things up in the coming weeks.

1. Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart drew a lot of headlines in the preseason after a protracted contract standoff with the Bengals over guaranteed money. It's highly likely that getting to Training Camp late has hindered his ability to get off to a fast start.

He's currently struggling with an ankle injury that has limited him to just 66 snaps as a pro. The good news is that he's already produced three pressures in that small amount of work. It's easy to project him as an above-average pass rusher in the near future based on that small sample size.

Fans in Cincinnati might be frustrated with Stewart's slow start, but he still profiles as a key member of their defense this season. He should flash more as a dynamic edge rusher once his ankle injury recovers, and he's able to get back onto the field full-time.

2. Josh Conerly Jr.

There's no way around the reality that Josh Conerly Jr. has struggled mightily as a rookie tackle in the NFL. His 49.2 PFF grade on the season accurately illustrated just how bad he's been on the young season.

The good news for Commanders fans is that their first round pick's play looks to be trending in the right direction. In particular, there looks to be a marked improvement in his footwork when compared to what he put on film back in Week 1. That should permit him to use his power to neutralize opposing edge rushers at the point of attack.

Washington is not going to get Pro Bowl play out of Conerly this season, but it's reasonable to think he can round into a league average starter during the second half of the campaign. That will help the Commanders win down the stretch and set up their offensive line for future success.

3. Matthew Golden

Plenty of Packers fans started to dream about stardom for Matthew Golden as soon as the team broke their tendency by selecting a wide receiver in Round 1. Instead, the former Texas star has taken a backseat to Romeo Doubs in Green Bay's receiver room.

That's limited Golden to just 14 targets this year. The upside to that total is that he's managed to reel in 11 of those passes. That sort of efficiency should earn him a bigger target share from quarterback Jordan Love in future games.

It might take Golden another year or two to become the team's No. 1 wide receiver, but he can be a quality weapon for the Packers down the stretch. His big play ability could add a much-needed extra dimension to Green Bay's offense before the postseason arrives.