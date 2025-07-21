3 free agents who definitely won’t sign with the Cowboys due to Jerry Jones throwing players under the bus

Man, Jerry Jones really knows how to light up a room — said no one ever. It's quite the opposite for the Dallas Cowboys' maligned owner/general manager, who seemingly has a knack for always saying the wrong things. However, his latest rant crossed a line that could come back to haunt him and the team.

Dallas hosted its opening press conference from training camp in Oxnard, Calif. Unsurprisingly, Jones was asked about the ongoing contract negotiations with Micah Parsons. In response, the Cowboys spokesperson called out the All-Pro edge rusher and star quarterback Dak Prescott directly for their availability (or lack thereof).

"Just because we sign (Parsons), doesn't mean we're going to have him," Jones told reporters. "He was hurt six games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league, then he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott."

Both Parsons and Prescott have left it all out on the field for the Cowboys, but each have unfortunately gotten hurt along the way. Nonetheless, they've represented Jones' club to the fullest, making his comments senseless and maddening. Why would anyone want to work somewhere in which their efforts aren't only not appreciated but also ridiculed and dismissed?

You never know what will come out of Jones' mouth, which is the problem. And even if you think you do, that's probably because he has some not-so-nice things to mention. Parsons and Prescott are used to it by now, but these free agents won't forget moments like this when they hit the market next offseason.

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

As a longtime member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Goedert has gotten his fair share of Jones exposure. The veteran tight end has enjoyed success against the Cowboys over the years and is slated to hit the open market. Yet, belittling someone for health issues effectively crosses Dallas off the list of potential destinations.

Poaching a key contributor from an NFC East rival is the type of victory that Jones lives for. Moreover, with Jake Ferguson on an expiring deal and not looking like a long-term answer, Goedert also presents the Cowboys with a potential personnel upgrade. But the oft-injured 30-year-old has missed multiple contests annually since 2020.

The lore of joining the NFL's most iconic and popular franchise loses its luster when the head man can put you on notice very publicly. Holding players accountable is one thing, but making them feel bad for their bodies breaking down is another. Why does Goedert (or anyone) want to sign up for this?

2. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Like Goedert, Walker has struggled to stay on the field, but he checks a major box for the Cowboys. The Seattle Seahawks' standout running back is entering the final year of his rookie deal. It makes sense for Dallas if Jones wants to spend heavily on their backfield after neglecting it this offseason (and last), but this isn't a compatible match.

Walker is constantly nicked and bruised. His practice status is always worth monitoring and his presence in the lineup can never be taken for granted. One way or another, K9 constantly finds himself on the injury report, which can get frustrating.

You know who wouldn't be shy about airing out those grievances? Jones. If organizational cornerstones like Parsons and Prescott are getting scolded, no one's safe, and Walker's no exception to the norm in Dallas.

1. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

As Pittsburgh Steelers fans know far too well, Pickens can be a bit of a hothead, to say the least. His well-chronicled short fuse and character concerns are why the Cowboys were able to acquire him in the first place. Nonetheless, Jones will turn that into a double-edged sword that drives the talented young wideout out of Dallas after one campaign.

Pittsburgh prematurely traded Pickens in preparation for aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers' arrival after concluding that the two "probably would not hit it off." In other words, the Steelers made him somebody else's problem, though that somebody is Jones, another volatile personality who wears his heart on his sleeve.

The Steelers have yet to adequately replace Pickens and have a gaping hole at the receiver position. Pittsburgh's inactivity suggests moving off of him was the primary motive, and filling his spot on the roster wasn't. With that in mind, Jones and the Cowboys presumably knew what they were signing up for when bringing in the 2022 second-round pick. Nevertheless, that doesn't change that this potentially explosive partnership is worth monitoring throughout 2025.

An outspoken player known for emotional outbursts and unpredictable behavior lands on a squad with a notoriously unfiltered boss. What can possibly go wrong?