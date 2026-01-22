3 landing spots for Brandon Aiyuk that might get a frustrating career back on track

The NFL is a rough business. Injuries can derail a career in an instant, and if a player doesn't do everything in their power to get back in shape and get back out on the field, they can disappear into the ether.

One such player that is on the verge of that very fate is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 27-year-old looked to have a promising career building with the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted 25th overall in 2020 and quickly stacked 4,305 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over his first five seasons, establishing himself as a legit No. 1 for one of the most consistent offenses in the league.

But an unfortunate ACL and MCL tear brought everything to a halt just seven games into the 2024 campaign. Aiyuk missed the remainder of that year after having secured a four-year, $120 million extension during the offseason. It was a contentious negotiation that ultimately saw him settle for an offer the team had made months earlier.

Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season and reportedly skipped multiple rehab sessions, which led to an irreparable schism between he and the team. San Francisco voided the remainder of his contract in November and general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that "it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the Niners."

3 potential landing spots Brandon Aiyuk could jump start his career

So, then where — if anywhere — can Aiyuk hope to sign and try to rebuild his once-promising fortunes? There are plenty of wide receiver-needy teams out there, but finding the right fit (or the most desperate front offices) could prove more difficult.

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 | G Fiume/GettyImages

Yes, Aiyuk and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels are close friends and have a rapport from playing together at Arizona State. But beyond that, Washington's offensive inefficiencies were exposed when injuries plagued its first stringers. Aiyuk has the capability to be a 70-catch, 1,000 yard weapon for Daniels, and even if he produces below that benchmark, he'd still be a useful weapon.

The Commanders are also debuting a new offensive coordinator in former QB David Blough, and perhaps with a new scheme and approach, there'd be room for a reclamation project. Aiyuk, needing a job, would likely take a team-friendly deal to be reunited with not only Daniels but also his 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel. He'd quickly make the Commanders a contender again in the NFC East.

Buffalo Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

If there's anything Buffalo's playoff failure (and former head coach Sean McDermott's firing) exposed, it was the fact that its roster was not built to sustain a championship run. Khalil Shakir was expected to be QB Josh Allen's WR1 while both tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid picked up the slack in the middle of the field. That was never going to fly.

We also know general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula are not fans of WR2 Keon Coleman, who should now force his way out of Buffalo for a home that actually appreciates his talent. That could open the door for Aiyuk to re-realize his potential — just as Stefon Diggs did from 2020-23. With a signal-caller like Allen to potentially take him under his wing, Aiyuk would have hope yet for a successful NFL career.

Las Vegas Raiders

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

The whole franchise needs as much help as it can get this offseason. The first step is drafting Heisman Trophy-winner and national champion QB Fernando Mendoza first overall. But free agency will be a feeding frenzy for Las Vegas given it has over $92 million in cap space (second-most in the league).

The Raiders' top receiver this year was Tre Tucker (696 yards) and entering the offseason tight end Brock Bowers likely is the next best option. This situation would benefit both Las Vegas and Aiyuk, considering the team needs a WR1-caliber player and can afford to spend cash. Now, that doesn't give Aiyuk license to try and fleece the Raiders like he did San Francisco; he needs a job and the Raiders need offense. But if he's serious about his career, this might be his best landing spot.