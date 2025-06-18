3 Madden improvements that will immediately excite fans

Anyone who follows the Madden franchise has either heard or felt that the beloved football video game has been lacking for some time now.

Developers have listened, turning to AI and nearly a decade of NFL data to improve the annual release. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert narrated a gameplay deep dive posted Tuesday on YouTube. Here are three major changes that might boost the game, which launches on Aug. 14.

Coach tendencies reflect real-life decision-making

The calls from the sideline are a large part of what makes contests so entertaining to watch each week during the fall.

“Coaching styles like Dan Campbell’s fourth-down aggression, Kevin O’Connell’s creative offensive approach, and more add new layers of strategy to every matchup,” Benkert said. “New dynamic coach suggestions provide play recommendations based on what your team’s coach would dial up in specific game situations.”

The game’s “counterintelligence” furthers the schematic battle, preventing players from repeating play calls without consequence.

Playbooks have also been expanded to include new shifts, multi-motions, and blitz packages with “real-time NFL trends and new, innovative plays to be added throughout the season,” Benkert said.

“Quarterback signatures” bring true feel to passing avatars

Throwing and movement mechanics appear to be much improved.

“The team is reimagining quarterback play with new QB DNA, adding new levels of detail, quality, and variety to the most iconic position in sports,” Benkert said.

The signal-caller overhaul includes freshened passing animations and throwing styles that resemble their real-life counterparts. The video included shots of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and Matthew Stafford firing off passes. Stafford’s was a no-look effort.

Star passers have their own individual skills. Caleb Williams can leap to throw passes with defenders closing in, Jackson and Jayden Daniels can throw off their back feet, and Josh Allen can quickly flip the ball while running. Quarterbacks move differently in the pocket, as well, and there are a number of different arm slots for releases, including over-the-top (OVT), 3/4 high, and 3/4 low.

“Advanced player traits” resemble what you see on game day broadcasts

Based on the gameplay, controlling the virtual players will feel more like what you see on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.

“A new set of 50 advanced player traits informed by real, on-field player tendency data pushes the fidelity of NFL stars even further,” Benkert said. “All of it designed to match the real, nuanced movements and play styles of the league’s quarterbacks.”

Speaking of movements, the fluidity of the game looks to be upgraded.

“To accurately represent the elite skill of NFL athletes, the team overhauled player movement across every mode, with the confidence that these superstars will move in Madden 26 like they do on game day,” Benkert said.

The clips included Tyreek Hill and Xavier Worthy blazing down the sidelines and Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley slicing through the heart of the defense.