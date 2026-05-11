3 NFL kickers worthy of surpassing Chris Boswell and Brandon Aubrey's record-setting contracts

Two NFL kickers are now being paid an average of $7 million per season, the highest of any at the position in league history. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys locked down Chris Boswell and Brandon Aubrey, respectively, for the next four years with $28 million extensions.

Steelers have agreed to terms with K Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension. The $7 million average per year ties him with Brandon Aubrey for highest paid kicker in NFL history, per CAA Football. Boswell is now locked in with the Steelers through the 2030 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2026

The pair were both responsible for a third of their teams' total points scored in 2025 and are considered among the most accurate kickers in the game. That being said, they aren't statistically the best kickers currently playing which begs the question: Did they just reset the market for their position?

How to determine which NFL kickers have been worth more money

It's hard to tell but thankfully we can narrow down potential candidates for this kind of massive extension based on two metrics: Age and the newly-developed Kicker Value Added by FanSided's own Adam Fromal.

KVA can be viewed in a similar light to Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in baseball. Here's how Fromal simply describes it:

"Instead of treating all makes and misses equally, KVA measures how much value a kicker actually adds (or costs) relative to league expectations from the same distances across the field. A long-distance conversion shouldn’t be weighed the same as a chip shot, and a miss doesn’t carry the same meaning everywhere on the field. As we saw during a 2025 season that featured incredible long-range success, making a 55-yarder this year shouldn't be treated the same as a kicker drilling a 55-yarder in 1985. KVA captures that difference."

Now lets factor all that into these three candidates most likely deserving of an asking price equal to or greater than what Boswell and Aubrey are earning.

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third-year veteran is a show-stopper in the league, setting the NFL record for longest field goal made at 68 yards on Nov. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. That was two yards better than the previous mark set by Justin Tucker in 2021. Despite that, Little sits just 10th on the KVA leaderboard with a 5.7737. That's not bad, don't get me wrong, but his distance kicking is what boosts his value the most. He was 31-of-36 on field goals and 53-of-54 on extra point attempts in 2025. Fantastic and worthy of an All-Pro nod but not overly exceptional if we're being honest.

Cam Little's 68-yard field goal was an NFL record and Week 9's @EAMaddenNFL moment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VdLFSyjHvO — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2025

That being said, sometimes you need flashy to get teams' attention. There are at least a dozen franchises who would pay an arm and a leg for his services compared to who they employ at the moment. Little still has two years left on his rookie contract ($4 million per year) and if he at least remains consistent, don't be surprised when the Jaguars do whatever it takes to keep him around knowing other teams will be prepared to pay top dollar.

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers already know Dicker's value. He signed a four-year, $22 million extension in 2024 with $12.5 million guaranteed, which places him already among the top five kickers in salary. Dicker places fifth in the KVA rankings with a 9.0215 and, at 25 years old, is one of the most accurate in the game. He made 39-of-42 field goals and only missed a single extra point last season.

Dicker's career-average KVA (10.365) leaves him trailing only two kickers — Aubrey and Tucker. That's it. That's the list. He doesn't possess the same flashiness as Little when it comes to longer kicks but he's super reliable from average distance, which matters much more in chasing a championship. When his next contract negotiations begin — likely after this season — Dicker is probably the most likely to command a deal worth $7 million or more per season, especially if his numbers stay steady or improve in 2026.

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Similar to Little, Reichard is still on a rookie contract through the 2027 campaign, but he's quickly established himself as a future elite talent. The 25-year-old is second on the KVA list (13.5633), behind only Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn, posting a 2025 line of 33-for-35 on field goal attempts and a perfect 31-for-31 on extra points. Reichard surprisingly didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod last season, but he was named an All-Pro which was totally deserved. He's going to be a fast riser in the league if he can remain consistent.

Reichard has a long distance-capable leg like Little, smashing a 62-yarder last year on top of 10 more from 50 yards or longer. He missed on a 51- and 53-yarder, but the former was potentially impacted by making contact with a camera wire. That won't necessarily come up in negotiations, but Reichard wouldn't be blamed if he or his agent inflates his career line by omitting the controversial "miss." Another season like he had in 2025 (or better) should easily put him on a path to earn close to if not just a little more than Boswell and Aubrey by the time 2028 rolls around (especially with a continually inflated salary cap).