3 NFL players returning from injury who will bounce back immediately

The NFL’s 2024 season was filled with thrilling plays and breakout performers — but it also had its fair share of heartbreak as stars went down with injuries. For the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions, three such injuries may have been the difference between a deep playoff run and a bitter early exit or not even making the postseason.

Now, as the 2025 season approaches, Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, and Aidan Hutchinson are all healthy, motivated, and ready to remind the league exactly what they can do since they are 100% healthy again.

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the 2024 season with a bilateral Achilles issues, then later suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee against Buffalo, landing him on injured reserve and ending his season.

Without their All-Pro running back and other injuries to core positions, the 49ers struggled, finishing 6-11 after winning 35 games from 2021 to 2023.

In 2022 and 2023, McCaffrey was the most complete back in football, earning 90.0 plus PFF grades in both seasons while forcing 155 missed tackles, the most in the league during that time.

Last month, he reported having “zero restrictions” as the 49ers began their offseason program. He’ll be a critical piece for a San Francisco team looking to reassert itself in the NFC after three straight title game appearances.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Hutchinson was in the midst of a historic campaign before suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 against Dallas. His early numbers were staggering: 7.5 sacks, 19 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, and a league leading sack pace.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher was operating in rare air, recording 72 pass-rush wins — the most ever by a defensive player through the first six weeks of a season in the PFF era. Unbelievably, he achieved that goal in just five games, as Detroit had a bye in Week 5.

Hutchinson earned an 89.1 pass rush grade and also generated 27 total pressures in those five games. His ability to win both inside and outside made him virtually unblockable for any opposing linemen.

Detroit’s defense struggled to maintain it’s pass-rush dominance after his injury, dropping from 3.4 sacks per game to 1.9 and then shockingly losing to the Commanders in the Divisional playoff game.

Now fully recovered, Hutchinson has a chance to pick up right where he left off — and with an improved secondary behind him, he could push for 20 sacks in 2025 and help the Lions repeat as NFC North champions.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, largely due to Dak Prescott missing the final nine game of the season with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9. Prescott has since stated that he’s close to 100 percent, leaving little doubt he’ll be ready for the season opener in Philadelphia.

Prescott was at his peak in 2023, earning a 90.0 PFF grade, fourth among 38 qualifying QBs. He led the league with 38 big-time throws while limiting mistakes, posting a career low 2.0 in turnover-worthy play rate. He also had a passer rating of 105.9 with 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 17 games in 2023. So he has the potential to be a big time quarterback, it’s just about if he can remain healthy in 2025.

To support his return, the Cowboys traded for George Pickens from the Steelers. Paired with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, Pickens brings a dangerous vertical presence, having logged 39 contested catches over his first three seasons — one of the highest marks in the league.

Now starting to become fully healthy again, Dak has the ability and the weapons to lead the Cowboys back to postseason play after missing the playoffs in 2024. He can recreate the season that he had in 2023 which a lot of analysts say is one of his best seasons of his career.

Why these three players?

The decision to focus on Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, and Aidan Hutchinson was deliberate. Each player suffered significant injuires in 2024 that limited their impact but showed clear signs that they could return stronger and better in 2025.

Prescott, as the Cowboys franchise quarterback, is very pivotal to Dallas’ offensive sucess and playoff hopes.

McCaffrey remains one of the most versatile and dynamic offensive weapons in the league whose absence was deeply felt in the San Francisco’s offense.

Hutchinson’s injury sidelined one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers during a breakout season, and his return could shape the Lions chances of making a deep playoff run.

Final thoughts

The 2025 NFL season presents a fresh start and a chance for redemption for Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey and Aidan Hutchinson. Each player has proven their ability to dominate at the highest level, and their return to full health could be the catalyst their teams need to make serious playoff pushes. If they can bounce back and perform at or near their best, these three stars will make immediate impacts and remind everyone why they are among the elite players at their positions and in the league.