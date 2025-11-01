3 NFL players whose fantasy value can soar after the trade deadline

With the NFL's trade deadline looming, fantasy managers should have their eyes peeled for any last minute big moves teams are trying to make before the deadline. The right move could absolutely change the outlook of the fantasy season, and these are the three biggest potential risers to keep an eye out for.

Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets

Through eight weeks of the 2025 season, Isaiah Davis has been nothing but a handcuff to Breece Hall, who's been both healthy as a horse and productive since the devastating ACL tear that ended his rookie campaign.

But oh, what tempting little samples we've gotten of him in his young career. Over the last five weeks of his rookie year, Davis posted 25 carries, seven of which he took for double-digit yards. And over the last two games, he averaged over 10 yards per carry. Sure, those outings were against the Dolphins and Bills, but still. Davis also made the most of his seven rushes in Week 8 against the Bengals, going for 65 yards, while adding 5 catches for 44 yards.

If Hall leaves, the Jets will still be terrible, but Davis will quickly go from handcuff to a mid-tier RB2 ceiling, which is a massive jump.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

On the flip side, how beautiful would it be for Jakobi Meyers to be in a system that utilizes him properly? The Raiders' offensive line is awful, but that doesn't explain the cliff Meyers' usage fell off of after Week 2. Tre Tucker is comfortably ahead of him in total yards, and is apparently Vegas' favorite receiver on scoring downs (4 TDs to Meyers' 0).

Put Meyers instead next to a quarterback and system that he can mesh with. Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants immediately come to mind, but the dream might be to reunite with his old team and coach. Josh McDaniels seemingly unlocked Meyers' potential whenever he coached him, and Drake Maye would be the best QB he's played with by far, excepting possibly his rookie year with Tom Brady in 2019.

Harold Fannin, Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns

Currently, Cleveland's leaders in both total receptions and receiving yards are its two starting tight ends: Harold Fannin, Jr. (38, 352) and David Njoku (27, 260). The Browns' offense is putrid, but should they choose to deal their veterans ahead of the trade deadline in an effort to clean up shop for the future, Njoku would leave behind a massive amount of opportunity to be distributed. You can essentially double that if Jerry Jeudy gets dealt as well (22 receptions, 257 yards).

If either one should depart, Fannin's value as a high-end streamer would spike to solid TE1 status. And if both go, he would likely turn into a true league winner with only Isaiah Bond and Cedric Tillman to truly compete for targets.

