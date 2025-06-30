3 NFL teams desperate enough to trade for Mac Jones by the trade deadline

Welcome, Mac Jones, to the Kyle Shanahan Quarterback Rejuvenation Machine. Sam Darnold turned a year on the San Francisco 49ers bench in 2023 into a Pro Bowl appearance in 2024. Brock Purdy went from an NFL afterthought in the 2022 NFL Draft to one of the league's top quarterbacks. Now, it might be Jones' turn.

The former first-round pick is being "coached hard," according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, and Jones has relished this opportunity. It's one final chance to get his career back on track and prove that even if he can't be an elite quarterback, he can rebound to a level where he can be relied upon as a game manager in San Fran — or somewhere else — if called upon.

Not that it's a guarantee, but there might be some teams out there who are desperate enough to trade for Jones if their current starting situation doesn't pan out, teams with solid rosters that just need someone to move the football and keep things on track.

Here are three teams that might see the work Jones is doing this offseason and make a panic trade for him by the NFL trade deadline.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a very good roster, but there's one glaring hole in that roster: the quarterback position.

Right now, Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are battling for the starting role, but there's a good chance that neither player is good enough to actually deserve that starting job. Richardson might be generationally bad at pass accuracy, while Jones has already had plenty of chances to show he was an NFL-caliber quarterback in New York, chances that he's consistently failed.

One issue for the Colts going forward is that the rest of this team is probably too good to actually bottom out and land the team a chance at a top quarterback in the 2026 draft class. So, they're in a situation where they're probably, what...a seven or eight-win team? 8-9 won't make the playoffs, but it also won't get you a clear shot at a quarterback in the draft.

So, what happens when we get to the trade deadline and it becomes clear that the Colts are just one game-managing quarterback away from having a shot to sneak into the postseason? Well, they could give the 49ers a call! Jones isn't the long-term answer, but if Indianapolis just wants to make the postseason, he's an option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

We already know this is the final NFL season for Aaron Rodgers. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are investing heavily in him for this one season, but what if things go sideways immediately? If Rodgers is already confirmed to not be on this roster in 2026, what incentive is there to play out the full 2025 season with him if it becomes clear that he isn't getting this team to the postseason?

The Steelers theoretically have a replacement ready to go in Mason Rudolph, but let's remember something: Mason Rudolph is still Mason Rudolph. Yes, he had some moments last year for Tennessee, but if the Steelers want to get back to the postseason once again, is he the best option?

Maybe adding Jones to at least give Rudolph some competition would be a smart move by this Steelers front office. Obviously, this is all a moot point if Rodgers comes in and looks like his old self and is able to avoid causing issues in the locker room, but considering we're talking about a 41-year-old quarterback who, at this point, is almost known as much for his Pat McAfee appearances than anything else, I wouldn't be shocked at all if this turns out to be a disaster.

New York Jets

The New York Jets probably don't have their future quarterback on the roster. The team signed Justin Fields this offseason, but that feels like a stopgap option. Fields is an athletic marvel, but his actual throwing ability has been a question mark.

Now, look: Fields appeared to have improved during the six games he started last season for the Steelers. If the Jets get that version of Fields, they can make a playoff run with him under center.

But if he reverts back to his Bears days, the team might want to move on, and there isn't really a good successor on the current roster. No matter how bad Fields is, Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martinez aren't going to fix things.

Mac Jones could, though! Maybe! I mean, more than likely, Mac Jones won't fix anything, but the Jets could talk themselves into just needing a boring, game-manager type to help improve the team's floor.