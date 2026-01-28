3 NFL teams that can pry George Pickens away from the Cowboys in free agency

The decision to trade for George Pickens was the best move the Dallas Cowboys made last offseason. Now the challenge for GM Jerry Jones and his front office is to find a way to keep the talented wide receiver in the fold for the foreseeable future. Conventional wisdom has Pickens returning to the Cowboys via a long-term extension or the franchise tag. He put up big numbers in Dallas with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball. There's certainly a comfort factor for him with the Cowboys that should not be ignored.

On the other hand, Pickens is in a unique position to cash in via free agency. He's clearly the No. 1 wideout in this year's class. A number of teams should be motivated to bring him in to transform their pass catching options. The Cowboys really need to watch out for these three teams when it comes to Pickens' free agency.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

The Broncos outperformed expectations this year by getting to the AFC Championship game. The Patriots knocked them out in Denver, but that game occurred without the services of Bo Nix at quarterback.

Nix is an effective point guard for the Broncos' aerial attack but he needs more weapons to perform at a high level. Pairing Pickens with Courtland Sutton on the outside could give the young signal-caller the kind of star power on the outside he needs to succeed.

The Broncos have just under $30 million in cap space and can clear additional room with a few key restructures. Landing Pickens would cost them almost all of their available free agency resources but it's a move worth making for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

The Titans are a threat to sign any big-name free agent, since they currently possess over $100 million in space. They also have a profound need to help Cam Ward succeed in his second season as a pro.

New head coach Robert Saleh might naturally prefer to spend more resources on defense, but he understands that the success of the former No. 1 overall pick will go a long way towards defining his tenure in Nashville. Getting the best receiver on the open market seems like a great way to help a young quarterback.

There's always a chance that Pickens balks at the idea of going to a rebuilding team, but Tennessee should offer him a small fortune to see if he's willing to kick start that process for them. The Titans are one team that can land Pickens and still be a factor for multiple high-priced free agents afterward.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Chargers need to rebuild their offensive line in the offseason, but they can also aid quarterback Justin Herbert by giving him more talented receivers. In particular, Los Angeles needs a true X receiver to help open up things for their offense.

Signing Pickens would also allow the Chargers to deploy Ladd McConkey in the slot more often. That's where the former Georgia standout does his best work. He put up big numbers for the team in 2025 but they can get more efficiency from him via the attention Pickens can garner on his outside routes.

Don't overlook the presence of newly hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as a potential advocate for the Chargers getting out of their comfort zone to land a high-maintenance wideout. He might be the perfect offensive mind to take Pickens' game to the next level.