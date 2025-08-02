3 non-NFL QBs who should get a shot over Lions' backups

The Detroit Lions were dismantled 34-7 by the Los Angeles Chargers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game to begin their 2025 preseason. The biggest headline of the night for the Lions was the lackluster performance from their two backup quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker. Allen and Hooker threw for three interceptions and 109 total passing yards combined.

Lions fans are frustrated and concerned over the performance of their two backup QBs. While their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, has proven himself as a valuable leader, he is an injury away from the Lions being in a horrible situation.

Dan Campbell on the Lions turnover issues in the preseason opener

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't hold back his frustration in Detroit's turnover issues that were on full display from the opening kickoff.

"We turned it over five times and we didn't get any takeaways," Campbell said after the loss. "You're wearing Lions gear, you've got to take care of the ball, or it's going to be hard to keep you around."

As a blue-collar type head coach, Campbell's words should be taken seriously for the two Lions quarterbacks. If either one of their struggles continues, they might not be around for much longer, according to Campbell's words. Here is a list of three non-NFL quarterbacks who have the potential to be reliable backups for the Lions if Allen and Hooker's struggles continue.

3. Bryce Perkins, QB Michigan Panthers

The Lions have seen success with players from the Michigan Panthers. It's where the Lions found their star kicker, Jake Bates, and now they could have a valuable addition to their quarterback room in Bryce Perkins. Last season with the Panthers, Perkins recorded 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns as leading the Panthers to an appearance in the UFL Championship game.

2. Luis Perez, QB Arlington Renegades

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez led the UFL in passing last season with 2,298 yards and nine touchdowns. The Lions signed Perez back in 2019, only for him to be waived four days later. Perez has seen game action with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played in one preseason matchup, throwing for 43 yards and an interception.

Perez also has NFL appearances with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 before also being released back to the Renegades. Perez continues to improve as a quarterback and could last in a second stint with the Lions.

1. Jordan Ta'amu, QB DC Defenders

Jordan Ta'amu is arguably the best non-NFL quarterback that the Lions could potentially add to their quarterback room. Last season he led the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship and would be a valuable backup for the Lions. While he hasn't had any playing time in the NFL, he does have previous stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was with the Lions before the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Last season with the UFL Champion Defenders, Ta'amu threw for 2,153 yards and 17 touchdown passes. Ta'amu has proven himself to be a very consistent quarterback and has earned the right to showcase his talents at the next level.