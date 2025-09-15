3 overreaction Monday NFL takes that actually have a grain of truth to them

With the Sunday portion of Week 2 complete, it's easy to overreact. Some of these overreactions will age like milk as the season goes along. Nevertheless, there are some reasonable takeaways after Sunday's games or, at the very least, "overreactions" with some level of truth. Let's dive into three early overreactions that might hold true.

The Colts are the best team in the AFC South

The Indianapolis Colts starting the season 2-0 is certainly surprising. Calling their 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins a fluke seemed reasonable. However, beating the Denver Broncos 29-28 is a statement win that can't be downplayed. The Broncos are widely considered one of the league's three best defenses, and the Colts were able to rack up 473 yards on them.

Daniel Jones seems to have shockingly rejuvenated his career, recording 588 yards through two games. Part of that could be the weapons around him. Rookie Tyler Warren already looks like one of the best tight ends in the league, and Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce make up a solid receiving core. Furthermore, Jonathan Taylor is an elite running back, and the Colts' offensive line is rock solid.

The Colts might not be a dominant team for the rest of the year. However, it's hard to imagine they are above .500 after this start. It's also worth noting that the Colts have gone 9-8 and 8-9 the past two seasons. In the AFC South, a 9-8 or 10-7 record could easily win the division.

The Tennessee Titans' rebuild seems to be continuing, and the Jacksonville Jaguars look to be a highly erratic team. While the Houston Texans have played their Week 2 game, their offensive line looked poor last week, and they only scored nine points. Given all these factors, it's not far-fetched to say the Colts are well-positioned to win the AFC South.

Brian Thomas Jr. is in a legit sophomore slump

After recording 1,342 yards as a rookie, Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. seemed poised for a breakout year. Unfortunately, the LSU product is off to a brutal start. BTJ has only caught 5 of his 19 passes, translating to a 26.3 catch percentage.

Some people will point to Trevor Lawrence's passes as a reason for this. While this might be the case on a few plays, Thomas has dropped plenty of catchable passes, including a possible touchdown pass that could have sealed a Jags win on Sunday. To make matters worse, at times, it looked like Thomas shied away from contact and generally seemed disengaged.

For context: Brian Thomas Jr had a couple of drops today, including this critical drop late in the game. https://t.co/5oZQ2ygBDS pic.twitter.com/bV7T1QuCzm — JPA (@jasrifootball) September 14, 2025

It's one thing if Thomas wasn't being targeted much, as you could chalk it up to defensive coverage. However, for a player to rank first in targets and just fifth in receptions is a concerning sign. Thomas likely won't be this bad for the rest of the season.

Regardless, given some of his poor drops and how he has avoided contact, it's fair to expect a sizable statistical drop for Thomas this season. If he continues to drop passes at such a high rate, you have to wonder how long Liam Coen will prioritize him in the offense.

The Vikings will miss the playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings finished with a 14-3 record last season. Still, entering the season with J.J. McCarthy starting at QB and some miraculous one-possession wins last season, many were concerned about the Vikings replicating anything close to this season. Two games in, and I don't think it's crazy to say the Vikings will miss out on the playoffs this year.

Minnesota's offense looked flat on Sunday night vs the Atlanta Falcons. They put up just six points and 198 total yards. McCarthy looked lost, completing just 11 of 21 passes, notching 158 yards, throwing two picks, and losing a fumble. Additionally, his off-target rate of 28.6 percent was tied for second in the league. Yes, they had some injuries on the offensive line, but still, the Vikings are an overall solid situation for a rookie.

McCarthy also struggled for three quarters of the Vikings' Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears. The Michigan product came alive in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings to a win. However, in seven out of eight quarters, McCarthy has looked inaccurate and uncomfortable in the pocket.

It's too early to say his career is doomed, but it's reasonable to say that this is more of a development year for the de facto rookie. The Vikings' defense still looks solid, but not at the same elite level as last year. With the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions looking like two of the best teams in the league, this, paired with the Vikings' poor offensive play, indicates they will face an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.