3 Packers most likely to be traded before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have a deep and talented roster that's capable of making a Super Bowl run in 2025. That also means they have a number of players who will interest other teams during the run-up to the regular season. It's very possible that GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff will receive a number of intriguing offers for players on their current roster during the preseason.

This does not mean Green Bay is going to conduct a fire sale of stars. Luminaries like Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney are not going to be on the move unless the franchise receives a truly irrational offer. Instead, Packers fans should keep an eye on players further down the depth chart as potential trade pieces for the franchise.

The odds do not necessarily favor any of the following three players getting moved in a trade, but they should be the subject of rumors and discussions between multiple front offices. Seeing any member of this trio move elsewhere during the preseason should not raise eyebrows for the team's passionate fan base. Gutekunst isn't going to give any of these quality players away but he might be tempted to pull the trigger on a deal if the offer is right.

1. Romeo Doubs

Rumors of the Packers trading Romeo Doubs started to pop up the minute the Packers chose to suspend him for one game last season. Following that up by taking two wide receivers in the first three rounds of April's draft only served to add fire to those rumors.

Add in the fact that Doubs is headed to free agency next offseason and it's easy to see why the Packers might consider trading him while he still has meaningful value. Plenty of teams are looking for upgrades at wide receiver. Doubs isn't perfect, but he still has the profile of a potentail above-average starter whose career is still in its ascendancy.

The big question is what the Packers might require in return for Doubs' services. In a perfect world, they'd swap him for an impact starter at a position of need. Flipping him for a quality edge rusher or solid outside corner would be a dream come true for Green Bay's front office.

The more likely outcome would see the Packers dealing Doubs in exchange for draft compensation. Something like a conditional fourth-round selection feels like fair value for all involved. That might be tough for Green Bay to find during the preseason but letting Doubs go for less doesn't seem like good business.

2. Mecole Hardman

The Packers seemed to have plenty of open space in their receiver room when Mecole Hardman signed with them during free agency. Then they drafted two high-profile rookies which puts his ability to make the 53-man roster in serious jeopardy.

The best chance Hardman has to carve out a meaningful role with the team is as a top-flight returner. The challenge there is that both Keisean Nixon and Jarran Reed returned kicks for Green Bay last year. Neither particularly enjoys that role but it's easy to envision a scenario where the Packers decide they don't need to spend an extra roster spot on a returner who can't contribute on offense or defense.

If that happens, the Packers could receive offers from other teams that see room for Hardman on their pass-catching depth chart. No one is going to give up much for an aging veteran on a short-term deal but Green Bay might be able to scrounge up a conditional sixth-rounder for the versatile wideout.

3. Malik Willis

The Packers should only consider trading Malik Willis in the event they are completely blown away with a trade offer from a quarterback-needy team. It's still possible that Gutekunst and his staff will receive plenty of phone calls about their quality backup.

After all, Willis managed to lead Green Bay to two wins in relief of Love last season. Head coach Matt LaFLeur and his staff made things very easy for Willis in his starts but he still deserves credit for doing what was required to earn his team two crucial victories.

The logical scenario here is that a team whose starting quarterback goes down with a significant injury would reach out to the Packers to pry Willis away from them. He has a lot of value to Green Bay as an insurance policy behind Love but there's a limit to how much potential draft compensation they might be able to turn down.

What should the Packers do if they receive something north of a third-round pick in exchange for Willis? That might be enough to tempt Gutekunst to roll the dice behind Love. The odds strongly favor Willis staying in Green Bay for another season but his status is something to keep a close eye on.