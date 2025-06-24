3 potential Bills busts who are facing make or break years in 2025

The Buffalo Bills are once again expected to be in the thick of the AFC playoff picture in 2025, fueled by reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen and a retooled offense that features a stout supporting cast like Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and James Cook, but behind the star power lies a trio of young talents who have yet to live up to expectations or need to in 2025. For Cole Bishop, Dorian Williams, and Dalton Kincaid, this upcoming seaosn represents a critical turning point— one that could cement their place in Buffalo’s future or signal the end of their time in Orchard Park.

Let’s take a look at three Bills players entering make-or-break seasons in 2025.

1. Cole Bishop, S

Drafted: Round 2, No. 60 overall (2024) Utah

2024 Stats: 40 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections

When Bills selected Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, they envisioned a physical, high IQ safety to pair with a changing secondary. Bishop did the best that he could with the opportunities given to him, showing flashes of the impact player that he was at Utah.

Entering his second year, Bishop appears to have earned a starting role, taking first team reps throughout OTAs. Bishop has seemed to have stepped into the void that was left by Micah Hyde’s departure and has been playing good all OTAs. Bishop himself said he feels like a different player compared to his rookie offseason.

That confidence must translate to consistent performance. Buffalo needs Bishop to be a tone-setter in the secondary. If he can improve his tackling efficiency and awareness in deep coverage, he could anchor the Bills back and for years to come,

If not, Buffalo might be forced to look at veteran alternatives or revisit safety in the 2026 draft.

2. Dalton Kincaid, TE

Drafted: 1st round, No. 25 overall (2023)

2024 Stats: 44 receptions, 448 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Dalton Kincaid entered the NFL with high expectations as a polished pass-catching tight end of out Utah, and while his rookie year was promising, his 2024 season fell short of a true breakout. Kincaid had a injury riddled season dealing with a consistent knee injury and only played 13 out of 17 games last campaign.

With the Bills offense still developing under the young ascending players, the team is relying on the young weapons in the pass game to help Allen be more productive through the air. Kincaid has a golden opportunity to become Allen’s go-to target in the intermediate passing game, but with Keon Coleman expected to step up and Khalil Shakir still in the fold, Kincaid’s role isn’t guaranteed. The time clock is ticking on Kincaid. This is his make-or-break season to get rid of being a “complementary tight end” label that he has.

The Bills are counting on Kincaid to not only stay healthy but also take over red zone responsibilities and make himself a fixture in Allen’s progression reads. If he doesn’t elevate his production, his future as the team’s TE1 could be in jeopardy by year’s end.

3. Dorian Williams, LB

Drafted: 3rd round, No. 91 overall (2023)

2024 Stats: 68 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble

When the Bills selected Dorian Williams in the third round two years ago, they envisioned a fast, rangy linebacker who could eventually help fill the void left by Tremaine Edmunds. So far, Williams has shown flashes but has yet to earn a consistent starting. His 157 total tackles across two seasons are solid, but the splash plays haven’t been there.

Buffalo enters 2025 with renewed linebacker competition. Veterans have returned from injury, and younger players will be given opportunities to shine during camp. Williams isn’t guaranteed anything.

For Williams, it’s about standing out. He needs to take command of a rotational or starting role and deliver meaningful impact plays — whether that’s sacks, interceptions, or creating turnovers by not getting them himself.

If not? He may be buried on the depth chart or even fighting for a roster spot next summer.

What’s at stake for Buffalo?

Buffalo’s Super Bowl window still remains open in a loaded AFC that has the likes of the Ravens and the Chiefs but the Bills still have a top 3 QB in Josh Allen. Every contending team needs affordable young talent to step up and fill the key roles however. For a franchise constantly navigating salary cap constraints, getting meaningful contributions from players like Bishop, Williams and Kincaid are huge.

The Buffalo Bills can’t afford stagnation from young players expected to be core contributors. With Cole Bishop expecting to have a big leap in year 2, Dalton Kincaid having huge expectations in his third year, and Dorian WIllaims facing depth chart pressure, now is the time to shine.

If all three rise to the occasion, Buffalo’s offense and defense could be more balanced and a lot more lethal in 2025 to which they may be heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 90s. But if they fall short again, GM Brandon Beane may have no choice but to hit the drawing board yet again.

For Bishop, Kincaid and Williams, 2025 isn’t just another season— it’s a career-defining one.