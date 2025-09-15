The Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start that suddenly has fans in Wisconsin dreaming of another Super Bowl run. That's bad news for the rest of the NFC North, who are hoping to see the Packers lose their grip on the division crown in future weeks. But we come offering some hope to fans of the Lions, Vikings and Bears (as well as other NFC contenders) that this team might actually be vulnerable in 2025.

Admittedly, the Packers have done everything asked of them on the young season. The acquisition of Micah Parsons suddenly has coordintator Jeff Hafley's defense looking like a potential top-five unit. Jordan Love and his ascending offensive weaponry have flashed the ability to light up opposing defenses. There are plenty of reasons to back Green Bay to win the division and much more.

The Packers are not perfect, though. Several potential cracks in the team's armor are already showing up if fans are willing to really examine the stats. Here are three potential weaknesses that could derail Green Bay.

1. Josh Jacobs is not running the ball efficiently

LaFleur and his offensive staff want to build their attack on a sturdy ground game. But to date, star running back Josh Jacobs has not been efficient enough to be the primary option for the team's offense.

Jacobs has soaked up 42 carries in two games, but he's only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. His longest rush of the campaign is just 15 yards. In other words, Jacobs isn't providing the run game with consistency or big plays through two weeks.

It's too early for Packers fans to press the panic button about their highly paid running back, but it's an issue to watch moving forward. No other running back on the roster has gotten more than a single carry heading into Week 3. That might change if Jacobs can't show more life in the Green Bay backfield.

2. Lack of depth at wide receiver

Green Bay knew Christian Watson would miss a significant number of games heading into the 2025 campaign. They were not prepared for Jayden Reed to go out with a broken collarbone in Week 2 against the Commanders.

Here is the play on which Packers WR Jayden Reed broke his collarbone. pic.twitter.com/8PnRMA9IRk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2025

Reed's injury leaves the Packers offense with a clear lack of options to deploy in the slot. That's a big reason why tight end Tucker Kraft leads the team in catches. Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs are holding down the fort for the team on the outside, but neither is going to give Love All-Pro caliber play over the course of a full season.

The good news for Green Bay is that Reed and Watson should return to strengthen the group well before the playoffs. Over the short term, though, the Packers need first-round pick Matthew Golden to give them more than the one catch per game he's averaging right now. Expect for NFC North defenses to challenge the Packers' receivers with one-on-one coverage until Green Bay proves it can make them pay over the top.

3. The defense's lack of takeaways

Green Bay's defense has looked dominant in the early going, but one they thing they haven't been able to do is give their offense a lot of short fields to work with. They've only forced one turnover on the young season, which is a bit of a concern for Hafley's defense moving forward.

The likely uptick in Parsons' workload could be all that's required to address this issue for Green Bay. The pressure he brings from the outside forces poor decisions by opposing quarterbacks. Strip sacks are also a featured benefit of the former Cowboys star.

It's also possible that Green Bay's secondary just doesn't feature enough ballhawks at the cornerback position. Xavier McKinney can make all the required plays at safety but he can't get out to the perimeter to jump every sideline route.

If the Packers defense can't force turnovers at an increased rate then it will help their NFC North opponents keep games close. A few bad bounces might cost Green Bay a few of those close games, and a division crown.