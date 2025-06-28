3 potential Steelers busts who are facing make-or-break years in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a pivotal 2025 season with Super Bowl hopes— and pressure. After a 10-7 campaign in 2024 and yet another early playoff exit, Pittsburgh retooled around veteran Aaron Rodgers and reinforced several key units, but no matter the headlines or signings, the growth of young talent may define their ceiling in 2025.

That brings us to three former high draft picks: Calvin Austin III, Broderick Jones, and Joey Porter Jr., All three were drafted to be long-term impact players. Now entering critical stages of their development, each faces a make-or-break season. If they take the next step, Pittsburgh could return to contender status. If not, the team could be left with tough questions about its future.

1. Calvin Austin III, WR

Drafted: 4th Round (138th overall), 2022 (Memphis)

2024 stats: 36 receptions, 548 yards, 4 TDs

Austin’s journey in Pittsburgh has been anything but smooth. After missing his rookie year due to injury, he flashed speed and big-play ability in 2023 and 2024 but struggled with consistency. Now in his third year, the pressure is on to become a reliable No, 2 option behind DK Metcalf while having a Hall of Fame type of quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system for the second year, Austin should be able to unlock his full potential especially while on a contract year and looking to get paid in 2026, but Austin needs more than gadget plays and be used as a decoy. He must develop into a polished, all-around receiver.

Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni spoke highly of Austin’s game, via Mark Kaboly:

"I think everyone overlooks No. 19. That guy's a legit NFL receiver ... he just gets separation all over the field, he'll bite your face off in the run game, nothing affects him, a great leader. He can do a lot of things a two can do."

If he delivers an 800+ yard season and becomes a consistent threat on third down and take the pressure off of DK, Austin can lock in a long-term role. If not, Pittsburgh may have to look elsewhere in the draft in 2026 or in free agency.

2. Broderick Jones, OT

Drafted: 1st round, (14th overall, 2023) Georgia

Broderick Jones entered the NFL with high expectations as a premier left tackle prospect from Georgia. However, his rookie season and early 2024 campaign revealed several challenges that threaten to stall his development.

Jones struggled with penalties and lapses in technique that caused a lot of criticism in the 2024 season. After seeing him rotate to right tackle during parts of last season, the coaching staff decided to move Jones back to his natural position in 2025, signaling both faith in his upside and the urgency to stabilize the Steelers' blindside. They need to protect a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers after all.

PFF even highlighted Jones as the Steelers biggest make or break player due to his needed production and improvement at the offensive tackle position.

Offensive Line coach Pat Meyer spoke on Jones and his improvement, via Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“Just being more consistent. The flashes of where we know he’s going to get to, being more consistent than that. He’s been working at it. Isaac’s been talking to him and helping him.”

If Jones can solidify and improve at the LT spot — low sack rates and low pressure rates, strong pass sets and no penalties, Pittsburgh will have finally got their guy to be the pick that they wanted. If inconsistency follows suit in 2025, the Steelers will be risking the veteran quarterback to be taking unnecessary hits and wasting a valuable top-15 pick.

3. Joey Porter Jr., CB

Drafted: 2nd round, (64th overall 2023) Penn State

2024 stats: 53 tackles, 1 interception, 7 pass deflections

Joey Porter Jr. showed promising abilities in man coverage but struggled when it came to tackle in Year 1. His sophomore year he improved in certain areas but struggled with mental errors and penalties in Year 2. While he improved tackling percentage, his technique and discipline drew criticism.

Porter has spent the offseason focused on technique, particuarly reducing his handsy-ness. This next level of attention reflects about how serious Porter Jr. plans on taking his third year in the NFL.

The Steelers also went out and signed Pro Bowler Darius Slay during the offseason to hopefully be a mentor piece for Porter Jr and to also be that guy that shadows WR1s or WR2s.

Slay spoke on Porter Jr. on his podcast Big Play Slay:

“I’m gonna make sure to get him right. I told him, I watched him, he does that cinch in-step where he gets it in. Now, he’s just gotta work on being better down the field. I watched his film, they were calling him for a lot of aggressiveness down there with the pass interference. I’m gonna tell him, ‘You beat him at the line. Just cut him off and now you’re the receiver. Go get the ball now.’”

Porter Jr. needs to grow into a fundamentally-sound, mistake-free corner especially since he has Darius Slay at his side wanting to help improve his game. If the Steelers can get this kid to be better and get rid of the mistakes along with Slay and Minkah Fitzpatrick, this Steelers secondary could be very good. If not, the Steelers defense will be in for a long season in 2025.

Why this season matters so much for Austin, Jones and Porter Jr.

In a league fueled by young, high-caliber talent, Pittsburgh’s retool rests on internal progression more than splashy signings and trades. Rodgers, Metcalf, Watt and Fitzpatrick will be around— but the Steelers need Austin, Jones and Porter Jr. to shift from potential to performance.

Austin can open this offense more vertically and provides Rodgers a deep threat and third down target

Jones secures the blindside and protects Rodgers

Porter Jr. can mold into CB1 and make that leap by limiting penalties

If all three click, Pittsburgh can emerge as a dark horse in a very competitive AFC. If not, their window could close quickly and a rebuild may subside.

Bottom line for the Steelers

The Steelers championship ambitions hinge not just on their veteran stars, but on the growth of their young core. Calvin Austin III, Broderick Jones, and Joey Porter Jr aren’t just developmental players— they’re essential pieces to Pittsburgh’s 2025 puzzle.

For these three, 2025 isn’t just another season for them. It’s the one that could define their NFL careers but also define rather the Steelers will be rebuilding or retooling for the next coming years.