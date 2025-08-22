3 questions the Packers still need to answer in preseason matchup with the Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers are heading into their preseason finale against the Seahawks feelings relatively good about their roster. That means a high number of the team's big name stars will not be taking the field against Seattle.

There are still plenty of good reasons for Packers fans to tune in. The overall depth chart still has quite a few intriguing battles raging to establish who will cement their places at key backups for head coach Matt LaFleur. There are also a small number of skirmishes still taking place over who will be starters at premium positions when Green Bay takes on the Lions.

Fans who want to get an early read on how the Packers will line up in their NFC North showdown should keep a particularly close eye on the three following questions that Green Bay needs to answer in their final preseason tune up. The answers could have profound repercussions on the Packers' chances of making a Super Bowl run in 2025.

Who will start at left tackle?

Protecting quarterback Jordan Love's blind side is a massive priority for the Packers. They need him to stay healthy and upright if they are going to achieve their franchise goals.

That makes the identity of the team's starting left tackle a crucial choice for LaFleur and his offensive staff. Rasheed Walker projected to be the team's clear-cut starter at the position heading into the preseason. Then he got nicked up and was forced to miss a significant portion of the team's training camp work.

That injury opened the door for former first-round pick Jordan Morgan to make a real statement. He's been nothing less than dominant through the Packers' first two preseason games. That is a major development for Morgan and the team after he failed to make any meaningful impact during his rookie season.

Jordan Morgan —PFFs No. 1 graded offensive lineman through 2 preseason games— riding down dream drive at Packers camp 🚲 pic.twitter.com/XY6dQFT5hU — Hogg (@HoggNFL) August 21, 2025

Walker will likely keep his spot in the starting lineup provided he can prove he's back to 100% before Week 1 arrives. The subtle battle here is that Walker now needs to play above-average football if he wants to earn a new contract to extend his time in Green Bay. Morgan's development in the preseason gives GM Brian Gutekunst all the leverage in negotiations.

There's also a chance to Morgan seizes an opportunity to start a game or two while Walker gets back to full health. That would give him an opportunity to win the job and push Walker to a backup role. One more dominating performance from Morgan against the Seahawks might be enough to propel him to a Week 1 start at one of the game's most important positions.

Is Bo Melton at cornerback a reliable option?

It's hard to classify Bo Melton's move from wide receiver to cornerback as anything less than a massive success at this stage of the preseason. He looks the part of an athletic defensive back who can provide coordinator Jeff Hafley quality depth.

Of course, Melton needs to show steady improvement to make sure he doesn't lose any essential momentum heading into final cuts. It would be a major surprise if he didn't start the year on the 53-man roster, but he cannot afford to fall flat on his face against Seattle.

Melton doesn't need to resemble prime Darrell Green against the Seahawks but another competent performance should solidify his stock heading into the regular season.

Who is Green Bay's No. 3 quarterback?

Barring a massive injury, Love and Malik Willis will be the team's top two quarterbacks against the Lions. The battle in the room is who LaFleur will choose as his third-string option. That looks to boil down to a battle between veteran Sean Clifford and unproven upstart Taylor Elgersma.

Elgersma has clearly been the most productive signal-caller during the team's two preseason games. The question is whether or not those outings will be enough to convince LaFleur that he can be trusted. There's some comfort in sticking with Clifford because of the time he's already spent with the franchise.

The secondary query here is whether Green Bay will even opt to keep a third signal-caller on the 53-man roster. It's much more likely that they try to stash their third quarterback on the Practice Squad in case of emergency.

The good news for the Packers is that the odds of anyone claiming Clifford are pretty small. He projects as an easy stash. Elgersma might be more interesting for a team that's willing to invest a roster spot on a developmental quarterback with above-average arm talent.

Keeping Elgersma would be the higher upside play and that's what Packers fans should be hoping to see from their front office. Clifford's time as an NFL quarterback might be over after a lackluster preseason showing.