3 Ravens who will be back on the street with one bad preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens are one month away from kicking off their 2025 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills. NFL schedule makers wasted no time giving us a matchup with monumental ramifications on the AFC playoff picture, and perhaps even the Super LX landscape. In other words, time is of the essence for both teams to get their ducks in a row before Week 1; every second counts.

Baltimore opens the upcoming campaign with a preseason showdown against the Indianapolis Colts, marking their first of three tune-up matches before facing the Bills. The Ravens will learn a lot about themselves on the road to Buffalo, including who will round out the final 53-man roster. With the two-time reigning AFC North champions eyeing the Lombardi Trophy, the margin for error will be razor-thin from the jump.

From top to bottom of the organization, sky-high expectations put everyone in Baltimore on alert. However, the three players mentioned below are on particularly thin ice, and a poor exhibition showing versus Indianapolis could determine their fate with the Ravens.

3 Baltimore Ravens who are one bad preseason game away from the chopping block

3. WR Anthony Miller

Miller logged a single target, which went for a 16-yard gain, and barely saw the field in 2024. Yet, he did enough to merit Baltimore re-signing him to a Reserve/Future contract in January. The former second-round pick is ostensibly in the good graces of Ravens executive vice president/general manager Eric DeCosta. Nonetheless, that can change quickly, especially with newfound depth at wide receiver.

If the Ravens' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, Miller has work to do to stick around. He's listed as a third-stringer, behind Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, recently-extended Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace and veteran offseason acquisition DeAndre Hopkins. Moreover, Baltimore has young pass-catchers they've invested draft capital in over the past two years: 2024 fourth-round selection Devontez Walker and 2025 sixth-rounder LaJohntay Wester.

2. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Unsurprisingly, All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander, burgeoning second-year pro Nate Wiggins and proven commodity Chidobe Awuzie are ahead of Armour-Davis in Baltimore's pecking order. The Ravens have a strong argument for boasting the best and deepest cornerback room in football. A loaded position group leaves the remaining reserves to fight for anywhere between one and three vacancies, depending on the anatomy of their personnel.

Armour-Davis started two games for the Ravens last season and yielded a 58.6 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade across 94 total defensive snaps. He was an adequate run-stopper and below-average in coverage. Alexander's arrival has reportedly prompted Baltimore to give him practice reps at safety ($). That can be deciphered as they're struggling to find a place for the Alabama product.

1. EDGE David Ojabo

Ojabo has failed to live up to the lofty second-round pedigree since Baltimore chose him in 2022. He entered the league at a significant disadvantage after devastatingly suffering a torn Achilles during his Pro Day. The Ravens have tried to be patient, but it's been three seasons and injuries continue to be a deterrent. Their actions have signaled they're all but ready to cut their losses on a once-promising talent.

We've now seen Baltimore replenish its outside linebacker corps in each of the past three drafts. They've invested considerable resources, albeit to varying degrees, in Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac and highly touted incoming rookie Mike Green. The latter of the trio was widely considered a Day 1 prospect, though troubling sexual assault allegations rightfully led to him dropping down the board.

Regardless, Ojabo must not only be physically available for the Ravens this season, but he also has to be a serviceable contributor. Increased competition puts added weight on each opportunity the 25-year-old gets. 2024 was a step in the right direction, appearing in 13 contests, compared to five across 2022 and 2023 combined. Being out there is an encouraging development, but filling the stat sheet comes next, or there will be consequences.