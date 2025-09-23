3 rookie running backs who already look better than Ashton Jeanty

We're three weeks into the 2025 NFL season and the top performers at each position are starting to take shape. Specifically at the running back position, there was one player expected to take the league by storm during his rookie season.

Las Vegas Raiders rusher Ashton Jeanty had an impressive final year at Boise State, nearly breaking Barry Sanders' all-time rushing yards record and earning himself Heisman Trophy finalist honors. So far, that hasn't translated into the kind of success most were hoping to see from him at the professional level.

Jeanty has rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown through three games, mostly because his usage has been so low in Las Vegas. It's early yet, but there are some other rookie backs that have started to steal his spotlight.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

If you haven't heard this man's name yet then you're living under a rock. Skattebo, an Arizona State product, has made headlines in recent weeks for his "angry runs" and bulldozer-like ability to just smash through would-be tacklers. He's racked up just 104 yards, mostly because he started the year behind starter Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he's found the end zone twice.

The Giants' fourth-round steal will now take over top rushing duties with Tracy dislocating his shoulder in Week 3. That will provide ample opportunity for him to rack up more yards and angry runs, chasing down Jeanty like he did late in the Heisman race last year.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Merritt turned heads during the preseason for Washington yet found himself buried on the team's depth chart in Week 1. Well, one Brian Robinson Jr. trade and an Austin Ekeler season-ending injury later and the seventh-round pick now has got the top job in the backfield. He's racked up 125 yards and scored twice in three contests so far.

The only thing holding him back from having a breakout season is his usage. Like Jeanty, Croskey-Merritt has had his touches limited. He's shared with Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols and whichever quarterback is playing for the Commanders because both Marcus Mariota and Jayden Daniels are mobile. If offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury hands him the ball more often, then Croskey-Merritt could be a star.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

It may have taken him awhile to put pen to paper with the Browns but his production has been well worth the wait. Judkins leads all rookie backs with 155 yards but only scored for the first time on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

If there's any real threat to Jeanty's preemptive Offensive Rooke of the Year crown, it's definitely Judkins. His RB1 usage will see those rushing yards only go up and he's bound to find the endzone enough times to keep the Browns just relevant enough in the conversation. His only hurdles will be his health and how close the team can keep contests so it's not dependent on the passing game.