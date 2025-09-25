The San Francisco 49ers have not been afraid to make big in-season trades during John Lynch's tenure as their General Manager. That's a good thing considering the defense's need for a talent infusion after losing Nick Bosa to a knee injury.

Lynch went on record with his confidence in the depth of his defensive end options in the aftermath of Bosa's injury. He also told reporters that he is willing to make an in-season trade if the "right deal" is out there. It's not hard to read between the lines and conclude that the 49ers' front office will closely examine the trade market for edge rushing help in the coming weeks.

Admittedly, it will be challenging for San Francisco to find an impact player capable of filling Bosa's shoes. Instead, they should be shopping for a pass-rusher who can serve as an upgrade over the current options at their disposal. A trade for any of the following three edge rushers would help boost San Francisco's Super Bowl credentials.

1. Jaelan Phillips

The Miami Dolphins' disastrous start to the 2025 season may lead to an exodus of talent from South Beach before the NFL Trade Deadline. The former first-round pick has struggled mightily with injuries during his pro career but teams around the league are still tempted by his prodigious talent.

He's also set to hit free agency in the offseason which makes him a prime candidate to move via an in-season trade. It's easy to envision a scenario where Miami grows tired of his lack of availability and opts to cash in on any trade value they might be able to get for him.

Phillips might have bust potential for the 'Niners but he also represents one of the highest potential upside plays they'll have an opportunity to make. Giving him a fresh start could pay off handsomely for the NFC West leaders.

2. Azeez Ojulari

Plenty of pundits though Azeez Ojulari had a chance to break out as a situational pass rusher with the Eagles. Instead, he continues to be a healthy scratch in Philadelphia. That opens up the possibility of him being moved in a low-cost transaction.

Ojulari can't give the 49ers defense everything that Bosa did. He lacks the physical power to set the edge against the run against quality offensive tackles. He's best leveraged as a speed rusher on obvious passing downs.

The 49ers already have Bryce Huff and Mykel Williams on the current roster but they could use another rotation option that fits that prototype. The Eagles should be willing to part with him for modest draft compensation which might be enough to tempt Lynch to make a deal.

3. Calvin Ridley

The 49ers might decide the better way to respond to losing Bosa would be to try to supercharge their offense. That could make them potential suitors for Calvin Ridley if the Tennessee Titans opt to offload their veterans.

Some teams might opt against adding a 30-year-old wide receiver but San Francisco knows their window for Super Bowl contention is open right now. They could be opted to go "all-in" for a Pro Bowl receiver like Ridley to try to push their roster over the top.

The 'Niners do expect Brandon Aiyuk back sometime this year but Ridley can play with him and give San Francisco's receiver room an added dimension. That's important for a quarterback like Brock Purdy who needs a comfortable ecosystem to succeed.