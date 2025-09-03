3 Tyreek Hill landing spots that should already have trade deadline circled

Acquiring Tyreek Hill has amounted to exactly zero playoff wins for the Miami Dolphins. It seems his time with Mike McDaniel's crew is hurtling toward an end, despite the fact Hill still has a good bit left in the tank.

The Dolphins announced their six team captains on Monday, a group that didn't include Hill. The five-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro irked teammates by appearing to check out of the Dolphins' finale last season. He fanned the flames of a possible change of scenery afterward.

Other teams are monitoring Hill, whose streak of 1,000-yard seasons came to an end a campaign ago. He could still be a very valuable piece in the right location. Where might he fit in by the NFL's trade deadline in November?

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will be rounding into the thick of their schedule following the trade deadline, a gauntlet that includes clashes with Buffalo, Detroit, Cincinnati and a pair against Baltimore. If things are going according to plan at that point, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan could be looking for receiving reinforcements for Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers landed Mike Williams in a deadline-day swap with the New York Jets in 2024. Khan and his Dolphins counterpart, Chris Grier, are familiar, having constructed the deal that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steel City and Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Sunshine State.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills field the NFL's reigning MVP in signal-caller Josh Allen, but his group of pass-catchers isn't all that stellar. Khalil Shakir is aiming to make strides as Buffalo's No. 1. Behind him, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid and Joshua Palmer are uninspiring.

Gabe Davis reunited with Allen on Monday, but he's recovering from a knee injury and is far from a certain commodity. Depending on how things shake out, Sean McDermott's team could require a playmaker down the stretch as it strives to earn a Lombardi Trophy.

Would the Dolphins be willing to do business with a divisional foe for the right price?

Denver Broncos

Head coach Sean Payton and rookie passer Bo Nix reached the playoffs last season. The Broncos don't have a star receiver. Courtland Sutton is the closest Nix had. Hill would instantly improve Denver's wideout corps, which also includes Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant.

In the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, some more firepower surely wouldn't hurt.