3 Vikings who played themselves off the roster vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings sat their entire offensive and defensive first-string units in their second 2025 preseason contest against the New England Patriots. Yet, with the 53-man roster cutdown deadline looming, there are plenty of noteworthy takeaways from the reserve-filled affair for both teams. Some under-the-radar names staked their claim for a spot on the final depth chart. Conversely, specifically on the purple and gold side, others hurt their odds of sticking around much longer.

There were some eye-opening performances from ancillary pieces of the Vikings in their 20-12 exhibition loss to New England. Unfortunately, these three players stood out for the wrong reasons. Consequently, they could find themselves on the chopping block ahead of Minnesota's regular-season opener versus the Chicago Bears on Sep. 8.

3 Vikings who sank their chances of making Minnesota's roster in preseason loss to Patriots

3. Lucky Jackson, WR

Jackson was involved in this one; his five targets were second on the Vikings to only fellow wide receiver Tim Jones. Alas, the longtime Minnesota practice squad member probably wishes a couple of those opportunities had gone to someone else, considering he had two drops.

Despite the voluminous outing, Jackson finished with one catch for nine yards, squandering a prime chance. Regardless of job security, there was also a legitimate path for him to carve out a meaningful role early in the upcoming campaign. Minnesota's supremely top-heavy receiver room, especially with third-year standout Jordan Addison facing a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Beyond Addison, Jalen Nailor recently suffered a hand injury and is reportedly being further evaluated. Moreover, offseason acquisition Rondale will miss the entire year after landing on IR due to a "pretty significant" knee issue.

2. Brett Rypien, QB

While Rypien didn't necessarily have a poor outing, he had a quiet one. Nonetheless, that's not going to help his case when the Max Brosmer hype train continues chugging along in Minnesota. The former must be using these auditions to turn heads, though this match moved the needle in the latter's direction.

Rypien went 7-for-11 for 83 scoreless yards, averaging a healthy 7.5 yards per attempt. He didn't take a sack or put the ball in harm's way, but failed to make much of a mark for the Vikings. The veteran journeyman also missed UDFA wideout Thayer Thomas in the end zone in the first half and posted a below-average 88.6 passer rating.

Brosmer is an undrafted free agent rookie from the University of Minnesota, so there's familiarity between him and the Vikings' home city. Personal ties aside, Vikings coaches have "raved about his smarts behind the scenes, too," per Alec Lewis of The Athletic ($). The 24-year-old has garnered attention for having a high football IQ, showing incredible ability to scan the field promptly.

1. Ty Chandler, RB

Chandler got the nod at running back for Minnesota, which didn't lead to much. He recorded three carries for 12 yards, failing to haul in his lone target. It's worth mentioning that the 2022 fifth-round pick did great to pick up pressure from the Patriots' big-money free-agent addition, defensive lineman Milton Williams. This has been an area of weakness for him, so it's an encouraging development, but it's too little, too late.

Minnesota has (rightfully) left the door open for Chandler to establish himself in their backfield since his promising 2023 season. He's flashed potential as an explosive change-of-pace option and receiving threat. Be that as it may, increased competition doesn't bode well for the 27-year-old, particularly following a clunker like this.

We expect Jordan Mason to have a sizable share of Minnesota's tailback touches pie. The club actively sought him out in a trade this spring, and he was among the most efficient runners in football last year. However, UDFA Zavier Scott is ostensibly winning over the Vikings' brain trust throughout their workout program and tune-ups, which spells trouble for Chandler.

Scott keeps shining, turning 13 touches into 72 scrimmage yards in the clash with New England (10-28 rushing, 3-44 receiving). Minnesota's suddenly crowded position group is good news for starting signal-caller J.J. McCarthy as he returns from a surgically repaired torn meniscus. But Chandler figures to be a casualty of the newfound depth the Vikings have.