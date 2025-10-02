4 2026 QB prospects who can save the Jets from their Justin Fields nightmare

It pains me to say this as a long-time Justin Fields defender, but the New York Jets need a different quarterback after this season. The team is 0-4 on the year and while Fields has done a great job avoiding interceptions, he's also fumbled three times and has just two passing touchdowns.

It's time for the Jets to draft a quarterback, something they last did in the first round in 2021, when the team used the No. 2 pick on Zach Wilson. Before that, the team used a first-rounder in 2018 on Sam Darnold, and in 2009 on Mark Sanchez. It's admittedly not a great track record, but that doesn't mean the team should just stop drafting quarterbacks. Clearly, grabbing stopgap options in free agency ain't working.

Let's look at some quarterback options for the Jets. The first two names here are options for the Jets in the top five, while the second two options depend on some factors, like if the Jets are willing to trade down or if a guy's surprise ascent continues as the season goes along.

Fernando Mendoza - Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is the closest thing this draft class has to a sure thing.

The Indiana quarterback processes the game incredibly well, which helps him consistently make the right throws. A lot of that processing comes from his time at Cal, where he was constantly under pressure and had to quickly learn how to get the ball where it needed to go quickly. That experience was huge.

Mendoza might not be the fastest quarterback in this class, but he can escape pressure when needed. Still, he'll make his living as an elite pocket passer, so the Jets would need a solid plan to keep him on his feet.

LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina

If we're talking upside, LaNorris Sellers is the guy.

While he doesn't have the accuracy of Mendoza, Sellers combines a strong arm with high-end elusiveness. He has the tools to be an elite dual-threat quarterback, but he'll need to land in a system that can support his growth.

Is that New York? Well, if the team sticks with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand next year, it might be. Fields isn't the answer in New York, but Engstrand will have an extended look at why Fields isn't the answer, which can help him figure out how to best develop Sellers, who should be a better passer than Fields.

Sellers isn't a sure thing like Mendoza is, but the talent is there and you can argue that his speed gives him the better ceiling, even if he's less likely to hit that ceiling.

John Mateer - Oklahoma

It's unfortunate for the Sooners that quarterback John Mateer is currently sidelined with a hand injury, because he looked like the Heisman favorite for a bit there.

The former Washington State quarterback is an athletic marvel, someone who can escape the pocket and make big things happen. He also has a very strong arm that can make any throw.

So, why is he only being considered an option as a trade-down candidate rather than one at the top of the draft? Well, he can be a bit erratic as a passer, and he needs to rein in some things to improve his accuracy. The upside is there, but Mateer also feels like the kind of quarterback who is far, far from bust-proof. Considering the Jets' history with first-round quarterbacks, I'd only want Mateer if I trade down for him and get some other assets.

Dante Moore - Oregon

No player is on the ascent more than Dante Moore, but one has to wonder if we're just witnessing another player breaking out because he has the advantage of playing in a Will Stein offense.

For what it's worth, Moore's numbers are really good, including him throwing for three touchdowns on 74.4 percent passing in a huge double-overtime win against Penn State.

And while Moore isn't going blow anyone away as a runner, he's improved there this season. If he can be a functional scrambler, then his upside improves. He can sling the ball all over the field, so as long as he isn't a sitting duck in the pocket, he'll likely be a good NFL quarterback.

Some names to watch if the Jets wait until Day 2

I won't give analysis here, but if the Jets decide to wait until the second or third round to grab a quarterback, here's a short list of options who might be better options than keeping Fields.

Drew Allar from Penn State and Garrett Nussmeier from LSU feel like guys who sneak into the end of the first round, but if either falls, the Jets could be positioned to pounce.

Carson Beck from Miami has a lot of upside based on how his current season at Miami is playing out and could be a boring but solid bet for the Jets.

Cade Klubnik from Clemson is watching his draft stock fall by the week, but he still has some appeal as a dual-threat guy, even if his performance this season leaves a lot to be desired.