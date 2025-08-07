4 Arch Manning Plan B's the Cleveland Browns need to start scouting now

The Cleveland Browns may have six quarterbacks on their roster, but there is no clear path to one being the starter in 2026. With Deshaun Watson sidelined due to a torn Achilles, the Browns brought in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as veteran options, while drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Now, all four quarterbacks are competing for the starter's job this summer.

Before training camp began, during the dead period of NFL news, rumors circulated that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam already has his eyes on drafting Texas quarterback Arch Manning in 2026. Haslam downplayed the rumor, saying that he expected Manning to play two seasons at Texas as their starter. Manning is entering his first as the starter.

Sure enough, on Thursday, Arch's grandfather, Archie, said that his grandson won't be in the 2026 draft, as he'll still be at Texas.

Based on Archie's comments, Arch should be expected to declare for the 2027 draft at the earliest. So where are teams like the Browns to look if they end up with an early first-round pick? Luckily for them, the 2026 quarterback class looks pretty good.

4 Arch Manning backup plans Browns must begin scouting immediately

4. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Let's begin with Cade Klubnik, who plays for the Clemson Tigers. Klubnik was a highly anticipated recruit out of high school and there were over 30 teams to make him an offer. But it was Clemson who won out, giving Klubnik the chance to be the successor to Trevor Lawrence.

After his first two seasons, there was doubt creeping in about Klubnik, considering he wasn't lighting up the stat sheets. But in 2024, Klubnik really stepped up in terms of production, and helped Clemson return to the College Football Playoff.

In 14 games played, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes.

Klubnik opted to return to college in 2025 despite being draft eligible. He's already one of the favorites to be drafted first overall in the 2026 draft, and for good reason. Klubnik and Clemson games are worth watching on Saturdays, especially for Browns fans.

3. Drew Allar, Penn State

Now let's turn to another highly touted quarterback in Penn State's Drew Allar. Allar was recruited the same year as Klubnik, and were considered the best of the class. When it came to Penn State, they weren't exactly known for top-tier quarterback play in recent years. Sure, they had the top running backs and defenses at their disposal, but rarely was a quarterback viewed as highly as Allar.

Much like Klubnik, Allar didn't light it up early in his career. But this past season, Allar did step up and helped lead Penn State to their first College Football Playoff, even leading them to two victories. Because of how poorly the 2025 quarterback draft class was viewed, there were rumors circulating that he could legitimately be the No. 1 overall pick if he were to declare. Ultimately, Allar stayed put, which worked out for the better as his play tapered off, particularly in the Orange Bowl against Notre Dame.

In 2024, Allar threw for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. Allar also ran for 302 yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries. Allar's passing yards total for 2024 is the third-most recorded in a single-season at Penn State.

Considering the serious buzz Allar received very late into the 2024 season, he is a name to keep an eye on, especially if his play helps propel the Nittany Lions to a National Championship.

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Another year where an LSU quarterback is considered a top drat pick. Joe Burrow in 2020. Jayden Daniels in 2024. In 2026, it should be Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier had the unenviable task of succeeding Daniels, who put up video game numbers to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023. But in 2024, Nussmeier put up solid numbers, leading the SEC in pass attempts (525) and completions (337), while throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.

With another year in LSU's offense, Nussmeier should be able to put up better numbers. Not to mention, he could very well be playing late into the season if LSU were to make it into the College Football Playoff. If he can do that, he may very well leapfrog Klubnik or Allar in the quarterback class rankings.

1. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

One quarterback who has risen up rankings during last season was South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Sellers wasn't a highly touted prospect out of high school and had to play his way into the starter's role at South Carolina.

Sellers put up decent numbers his first four starts of the 2024 season, but his production stepped up after that, as he threw for 1,741 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 67.8 completion percentage through the final seven games of the season. On the year, Sellers recorded 2,534 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 65.6 completion percentage. Additionally, Sellers ran for 674 yards and seven touchdowns on 166 carries.

This upcoming season, Sellers has the opportunity to cement his status as a first-round lock. He can throw the ball downfield with ease thanks to his arm strength and can make plays with his legs. He's a true dual-threat quarterback. As if you couldn't be excited enough, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Sellers to former Minnesota Vikings great Daunte Culpepper.

If Sellers has an incredible season, don't be shocked to see him get drafted ahead of Allar, Nussmeier, and Klubnik.