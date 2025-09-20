The 4 backup QBs who could con NFL trade deadline buyers this week

There’s no limit to what desperate NFL teams will do to get a quarterback that they think will be a short term answer for them. As quite a few backup quarterbacks get a shot this week, there’s a handful of them that could yield a good return at the trade deadline for a team that’s either needing depth or taking a risk.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are each teams that will have some extended time with their backups as their starting quarterbacks could each miss up to a month and in the Bengals’ case, even longer. That said, each of their respective backups have a lot of incentive to play well while they’re called upon.

Sure, they want to be viewed as a starting quarterback in the NFL, but if they could get a chance to start on another team this season, what they do in relief will be important. But it doesn’t mean it’s worth it. These players are backups for a reason, and taking an unnecessary gamble only puts you at a disadvantage.

Here’s which backup quarterbacks could finesse their way into a starting job at the trade deadline.

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz is in the best situation possible to turn a backup job into a starting one. There aren’t a lot of contenders out there looking to add a quarterback, but if Jake Browning doesn’t play well, the Cincinnati Bengals could turn to trade assets to stay in the playoff hunt. Nonetheless, the Minnesota Vikings have turned into a quarterback rehab team, with Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones turning one-year stays into full-time starting jobs.

If Wentz looks even half as good as what Darnold did last year while J.J. McCarthy recovers from his ankle sprain, it would drive his value up and there are certainly some teams that would be interested in landing him.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones knew what landing in San Francisco would mean. Brock Purdy is one of the most injury prone quarterbacks in the NFL and with him sidelined once again, Jones has a chance at redemption in the NFL. He failed in New England and didn’t really look that good in Jacksonville last year. Now with Kyle Shanahan, he could turn a month-long interview into a job at the trade deadline.

I wouldn’t take a gamble on Jones, but if a team like the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins get fed up with their respective quarterback situations, it’s not a long shot to think they’d consider trading for him.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins may not have taken a snap yet this season, but don’t be surprised if his name surfaces at the trade deadline as a trade target. I think a team like the Cincinnati Bengals or Dolphins are going to wait closer to the deadline before making a trade for a player like Cousins, but it’s still possible. Cousins might be the best of the bunch, even though it’s creeping up on a year since his last NFL snap.

A team like the Bengals would jump at the chance to land him as it would help them take the pressure off forcing Joe Burrow back this season and certainly rushing him back with a miserable offensive line in front of him.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

I don’t think the Washington Commanders move off of Marcus Mariota unless they get an offer they simply can’t refuse. Jayden Daniels and Mariota have similar play styles and while Daniels is younger and more agile, having a carbon copy of your starter as your backup is invaluable. That said, Mariota will get a chance to at least play this week and possibly more than just one week if Daniels’ knee injury lingers.

Mariota won’t have a lot of teams calling, but I’m eyeing the Dolphins in particular as the landing spot. They may get really desperate to get Tua Tagovailoa’s replacement, and Mariota would be the perfect option. If he looks good this week and if he’s called upon again over the next few weeks, Chris Grier could be intrigued.