4 Bears targets in the 2026 NFL Draft that will help claim the NFC for Chicago

American Family

Fans of rival teams have laughed at the Chicago Bears in recent years for holding the fictitious title of "Offseason Champions." That's because until last year, the Bears have made some splashy moves in the offseason, but had precious little to show for it.

That all changed when Ben Johnson came to town. The former Lions offensive coordinator brought a cerebral and disciplined approach to Halas Hall that the Bears had been lacking under former coach Matt Eberflus, but he also connected with the players in a way that made the Bears' locker room the most fun one in the league.

Other teams had seen this before, and deep down, Bears fans knew they had to. That's why despite hiring Johnson, who was considered the crown jewel of the coaching carousel, there was no way Bears fans could be fully confident that this time things would be different. Even after landing some potential gems in the draft, such as Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, doubt still remained.

That doubt only festered after the Bears started the season 0-2. From that point onward, though, it was a season to remember. Caleb Williams blossomed under Johnson's tutelage into a superstar in the making. The rookies popped — not only Loveland and Burden, who both shined in the second half of the year especially, but seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, who teamed with a resurgent D'Andre Swift to form a potent 1-2 combo in the backfield. Second-round tackle Ozzy Trapilo also showed tremendous promise before going down with a devastating knee injury in the Wild Card win over the Packers.

For the first time in a long time, the Bears are fun again, and they head into next season with justified optimism. They'll also be eager to prove that last year was no fluke, especially since so many of their wins required heroic comebacks and outlandish throws from Williams. Staying on top of the NFC North won't be easy, though, and that's just one hurdle in the way of a Super Bowl appearance. The defending champion Seahawks will be looking to repeat, and the Rams, who knocked the Bears out of the playoffs in overtime, are running it back with Matthew Stafford and company.

The Bears made some moves in free agency, including signing safety Coby Bryant away from the Seahawks and helping their front seven by adding linebacker Devin Bush and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. A long-rumored trade for Maxx Crosby hasn't materialized, though, and at this point, there aren't any home run swings that could compare to naming Johnson coach or drafting Williams No. 1 overall the year before that. That makes it imperative for general manager Ryan Poles to nail another draft, because even if Williams and the rest of the young core keep progressing, escaping the NFC is going to be a Herculean task.

Luckily for Poles, he'll have some picks at his disposal. He was masterful in getting a second-rounder from the Bills for DJ Moore, giving him two in that round again to go with the 25th overall pick in the first. He also has the 89th overall pick in the third round, a fourth-rounder from the Rams and two seven-rounders. Bears fans have been rightfully livid that the league didn't award them two compensatory third-rounders after assistant GM Ian Cunningham left for Atlanta, but still, there's plenty of ammunition to work with.

Let's look at those top four picks and figure out the best options for the Bears. Not all rookies make an instant impact, but these four could help put the Bears over the top.

Round 1, Pick 25: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Bears' weakness was the defensive line last year, so there's a high likelihood that they'll address that deficiency in the draft. Montez Sweat hasn't proven to be worth the second-round pick the Bears traded for him in late 2023, while free agent signee Dayo Odeyingbo had just a single sack through eight games before an injury cost him the rest of his Bears debut season.

There's hope that Austin Booker can emerge to be a top pass-rushing threat, but even if he does, the Bears need more help in getting to the quarterback. Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk could be just what the doctor ordered late in the first round. He's a high-character guy with a big frame who is only just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. One potential Bears target in this range is Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor, but while he was a productive player in college, he'll be 25 years old at the time of the draft and has a long injury history. Faulk won't turn 22 until the week the season starts.

Drafting Faulk addresses a major need, but it would also keep with the Bears' philosophy of taking the best player available. If he's gone, there could be other enticing defensive line options available such as Clemson's Peter Woods, Missouri's Zion Young, or fast-riser Malachi Lawrence of UCF.

Round 2, Pick 57: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears need major help on the edge, but they could also use some young blood on the interior of the line. Gervon Dexter has shown promise but hasn't ascended to star status, while Grady Jarrett's most important function at this point of his career is as a leader and culture-setter. Andrew Billings was a space-eater but not much more, and he's gone now to Arizona. Shemar Turner was a second-round pick last year but battled an early-season ankle injury and then tore his ACL in Week 8, so who knows if the Bears will be able to get anything out of him this year.

Dennis Allen likes defensive tackles that not only stop the run, but have the quickness to disrupt the passing game. Oklahoma's Gracen Halton fits the bill. He recorded 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss the last two seasons, and he has the agility to thrive in a scheme that prioritizes blitzes and stunts. Allen loves to get exotic with his schemes, and Halton is the kind of versatile player who can give him even more options.

Halton could use a few more pounds on him to carve out regular time in the NFL, but the Bears need more athleticism on their defensive front, and he would certainly bring that. Solving the defensive line issues requires more than one piece, and he could be a part of the puzzle.

Round 2, Pick 60: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Bears got some great safety play last year. Kevin Byard led the league with seven interceptions, while Jaquan Brisker overcame his previous injury issues to play all 17 games. He looked like the best player on the field in the Divisional Round loss to the Rams, registering 14 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. This coming season will look much different. Byard signed a one-year, $9 million deal to join the Patriots, while Brisker also defected to the AFC on a one-year, $5.5 million deal with his hometown Steelers. Even backup safety Jonathan Owens left to join the Colts.

Not all is lost, as the Bears poached Coby Bryant from the defending champion Seahawks. That still leaves an opening in the starting lineup, though, and it looks like Poles will need to address that in the draft. Some mock drafters have linked the Bears to Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with their first-round pick, and while that would make sense, there are quality options available later that would allow the Bears to bolster their defensive line first.

Kamari Ramsey was a standout safety for USC in his junior season, showing an ability in coverage and in run support, but his stock dipped this past season as he played more nickelback. That shouldn't scare the Bears off, because Kyler Gordon is entrenched as their starting nickel and Ramsey can stay where he feels most comfortable.

Ramsey ran a 4.47 40-yard-dash at the combine, and with Bryant and Jaylon Johnson shutting down most of the field, he'll have the freedom to roam and make plays. The Bears might be able to get him later, but waiting until their third-round pick feels like a stretch. They could either take him here or trade down a few spots and feel good about landing a day-one starter.

Round 3, Pick 89: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Rarely do we see a marriage of need and fit like exists between the Bears and Kansas State center Sam Hecht. Chicago didn't go into this offseason thinking they would need a center, not after Drew Dalman had a superb first season in Chicago, but his unexpected retirement at the age of 27 threw a monkey wrench into what was the most improved offensive line in the NFL.

The Bears sent a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for Garrett Bradbury as a stopgap, but the 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract and doesn't project as a long-term solution. Enter Hecht, who had a crowd of Bears scouts at his pro day and had nothing but positive things to say after meeting the coaching staff. He also complimented Caleb Williams' ability as a playmaker. It seems like he likes what he sees in the Bears, and they like what they see in him. What's the hold-up?

Hecht is well-versed in the zone run scheme the Bears utilize, and he shines as a pass-blocker, too, as he didn't allow a single sack all last year. Hecht could use a bit more size, but he's excellent when he's able to get out in space, making him a perfect lead blocker for D'Andre Swift.

If Hecht is still there when the Bears get on the clock, they should jump to grab him. He can backup Bradbury in his rookie year, then take over in 2027 after he learns the ropes.